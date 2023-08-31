Lucintel Forecasts Broadcast Equipment Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the broadcast equipment market is projected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2028 from $5.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by introduction of digitalized advanced broadcasting, growing demand for rental sports broadcast equipment, and expanding popularity of OTT platforms.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in broadcast equipment market by product (amplifiers, dish antennas, video servers, switches, encoders, transmitters & repeaters, modulators, and others), technology (digital broadcasting and analog broadcasting), application (television and radio), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Digital broadcasting market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the broadcast equipment market is segmented into digital broadcasting and analog broadcasting. Lucintel forecasts that the digital broadcasting market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of digital television, like terrestrial and satellite TV.

“Within the broadcast equipment market, the television segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the television segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising interest in real-time television broadcasts of programs with superior audio-visual quality.

“Asia pacific will dominate the broadcast equipment market in near future”

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period due to the increasing preference for high-definition (HD) content, growing OTT subscription, and presence of major players in the region.

Major players of broadcast equipment market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Acorde Technologies, AvL Technologies, Belden, Broadcast Electronics (Elenos S.R.L), and Datum Systems are among the major broadcast equipment providers.

