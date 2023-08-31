Lucintel Forecasts Trekking Pole Market to Reach $89.2 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the trekking pole market is projected to reach an estimated $89.2 million by 2028 from $75.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing number of camping sites, field trips, and outdoor activities and rising number of environment friendly products introduced by the manufacturers across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in trekking pole market by product (metal, carbon fibers, wood, aluminum, and rubber), sales channel (specialty stores, online retail, and others), application (outdoor climbing, hiking plains, daily use, and games), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Carbon fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the trekking pole market is segmented into metal, carbon fibers, wood, aluminum, and rubber. Lucintel forecasts that the carbon fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the frequent usage of carbon based poles among trekkers owing to its lightweight and stiffness.

“Within the trekking pole market, the hiking plain segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the hiking plain segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant usage of these poles for hiking or trekking to help people move more steadily while traveling on rocky terrain.

“North America will dominate the trekking pole market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing percentage of new hiking routes and increasing number of hikers in the region.

Major players of trekking pole market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BAFX Products, Cascade Mountain Tech, Black Diamond, Himal, and Sterling Endurance are among the major trekking pole providers.

