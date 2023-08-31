Revolutionary Shifts: Plastics Sector Outlook 2023-2030

Plastics Industry | Forecast 2030

Plastics industry was estimated at approximately 307,966.7 kilotons in 2021

Grand View Research’s plastics industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Plastic Resins Market Insights

The global plastic resins market size was estimated at USD 731.25 billion in 2021, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. Rising product demand from the construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. The rapidly developing global automotive industry is expected to trigger the product demand in applications such as under-the-hood components, exteriors, and interiors of automobiles. The increasing application of resins in the automotive industry is spurred by the demand for lightweight and inexpensive multi-utility vehicle models with high fuel efficiency and an emphasis on aesthetics and comfort.

the global plastic resins market report based on product, application, and region: The crystalline resins product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 62% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Polyethylene (PE) resin sub-segment accounted for a prominent share in the crystalline type segment owing to their increasing demand from food packaging, stretch wrap, medical applications, etc. The non-crystalline resin segment accounted for around 1/5th of the overall revenue share in 2021. However, the demand for these products is expected to decline over the forecast years owing to the increasing utilization of other polymers, such as polyamide, polyether ether ketone, and liquid crystal polymers.

Plastic Additives Market Insights

The global plastic additives market size was valued at USD 43.5 billion in 2014. Plastic additives are increasingly utilized for varied functions including property modifiers, extenders, stabilizers, and processing aids in industrial applications. Additives such as antimicrobials, antioxidants, UV stabilizers, plasticizers, and impact modifiers are largely used in compound formulations to improve chemical and physical properties.

Rising industrial output and increased economic activity in emerging economies of Asia and South America are expected to drive the global industry over the forecast period. Regulatory bodies such as the European Commission (EU) amended acts such as the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) to regulate and control plasticizers, flame retardants, and other additives owing to adverse effects on human health and environment.

The global Plastic Additives Market report based on Function, Product, and region: On the basis of function, the global industry has been segmented into property extenders, property modifiers, property stabilizers, and processing aids. Property stabilizers were the leading segment in 2014, accounting for 36.6% share of the overall volume in 2014. Property stabilizers are largely used to increase stability in terms of chemical bonding and thermal and physical properties. The segment is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2022.

Plastic Compounds Market Insights

The plastic compounds market size was valued at USD 66.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand from the automotive industry is anticipated to significantly drive the market growth during the forecast period. The use of compounded plastic products in automotive applications helps reduce fuel consumption on account of their lightweight.

Increasing awareness regarding consumer safety and health hazards in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and others is expected to drive the global demand for plastics over the forecast period. In the automotive industry, compounded plastics find application in under-the-hood components, structural parts, electrical components & lighting, and others.

The global plastic compounds market on the basis of basis of resin, technology, filler, end use, and region: The Polypropylene (PP) resin segment led the market and accounted for more than 27% of the overall revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Polypropylene can be processed using any of the thermoplastic processing methods, such as injection molding, extrusion blow molding, and general-purpose extrusion. It provides good fatigue, chemical, and temperature resistance.

Recycled Plastics Market Insights

The global recycled plastics market size was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing plastic consumption in the production of light weight components which are used in various industries including building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics and various other industries is expected to propel the growth of recycled plastics demand over the forecast period.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic situation, the demand for various packaging products has increased owning to the rise in online purchase of electrical & electronics, personal care products and personal protective equipment products such as gloves, face mask, and various products. This, in turn, is driving the demand for recycled plastics in used in different types of packaging applications.

The recycled plastics market based on product, application, and region: Polyethylene product segment led the market and accounted for more than 26% share of the global revenue in 2022. This high share is attributable to the rising demand for packaging material in consumer goods, food & beverage, industrial and various other industries. Additionally, it is commonly used in laundry detergents packaging, milk cartons, cutting boards, and garbage bins, among various other applications.

