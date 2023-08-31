Driving Forces of Change: API and High Potency API Market 2023-2030

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and High Potency API Industry | Forecast 2030

The global API and HPAPI markets combine to account for USD 233.31 billion revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 393.65 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 6.0% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s API and High Potency API industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Insights

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size was valued at USD 222.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the advancements in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Favorable government policies for API production, along with changes in geopolitical situations, are boosting market growth. The API market is undergoing immense changes due to supply chain disruption by COVID-19. Countries such as India are being preferred over China for the export of API owing to geopolitical situations and the demand to reduce dependence on China for API products. Furthermore, governments of many countries have formulated plans and granted incentives to promote the production of API.

The global active pharmaceutical Ingredients market based on the type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, type, application, type of drug and region: The captive API segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.5% in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years owing to the easy availability of raw materials and extensive investments by major players to develop high-end manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, recent developments and initiatives by key players suggest that they are highly focused on in-house manufacturing over outsourcing. For instance, in November 2019, Novartis announced the acquisition of CellforCure-a France-based CDMO-for producing molecules in-house, which was earlier contracted to CellforCure. These initiatives undertaken by key players are anticipated to boost segment growth.

High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Insights

The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market size was estimated at USD 25.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) market is witnessing growth due to the factors such as thegrowing applications of HPAPI, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growth of targeted therapies.Rise in the incidence of cancer has resulted in increase in R&D pertaining to anticancer drugs, which is expected to boost the growth of the HPAPI market over the forecast period.

The growing number of COVID-19 cases adversely affects the production of drugs as well as the manufacturing of HPAPI. Rising incidence of infection among workers led to the closure of manufacturing plants for safety purposes. Thus, high incidence and government-imposed lockdowns hampered growth of the high potency APIs market during the pandemic. For instance, in March 2020, Jubilant Pharmova Limited closed the API production plant due to the spread of coronavirus infection at production site. This shutdown affected HPAPIs, which were under development.

The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market report based on product, manufacturer type, drug type, application, and region: The synthetic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the HPAPI market in 2022. The growth of this segment is due to the higher effectiveness in treatment offered by synthetic HPAPI for a wide range of diseases at very small dosages. Moreover, with the expiry of patents associated with synthetic molecules, there is an increasing entry of generics into the market. The FDA carried out the generic drug program to ensure the availability of high-quality and cost-effective drugs in the U.S. amid COVID-19. It reduces the total healthcare cost and decreases the financial burden on patients by promoting generic products. In 2020, FDA approved 948 ANDA applications, including 72 first generic drugs.

API and HPAPI Industry, By Type of Synthesis

Biotech

Synthetic

API and HPAPI Industry, By Type of Manufacturer

Captive APIs

Merchant APIs

API and HPAPI Industry, By Type

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

API and HPAPI Industry, By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

API and HPAPI Industry, By Region

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Denmark Norway Sweden Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Singapore Thailand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Rest of MEA



Key players operating in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and High Potency API industry are –

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, Inc., BASF SE, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CordenPharma, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Viatris Inc., Albemarle Corporation, and Aurobindo Pharma.

