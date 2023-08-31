Flat Glass Industry: The Tempered Product Segment Held the Largest Revenue Share in 2021

Flat Glass Industry Data Book – Coated Glass, Home Appliance Glass, Fire Resistance Glass, Automotive Glass, and Glass Facade Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s flat glass industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Flat Glass Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Coated Glass Market Report Highlights

The global Coated Glass Market size was estimated at USD 32.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on application, architecture emerged as the largest segment in 2021, accounting for a volume share of over 92.0%. Growth in the construction of green buildings coupled with rising awareness associated with energy efficiency is likely to benefit the market growth

Automotive segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue. The growth of the segment is likely to be driven by rising demand for lightweight vehicles and the growing penetration of coated glass

Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share of 35.0% in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region is anticipated to be driven by the growing construction and infrastructure industry in China and India

The soft coating segment is likely to remain the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Benefits associated with less UV radiation is anticipated to augment the growth of the market

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Flat Glass Industry Data Book – Coated Glass, Home Appliance Glass, Fire Resistance Glass, Automotive Glass, and Glass Facade Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Home Appliance Glass Market Report Highlights

The global Home Appliance Glass Market size was estimated at USD 7.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on application, refrigerators are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising use of glass in refrigerator shelves and doors

In terms of revenue, cooking appliances are anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Growing demand for cooking appliances due to the rising middle-class population and improving living standards are expected to boost the demand for glass over the coming years

India is expected to register a lucrative CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. India has immense growth potential owing to its rapid development and large population, which, in turn, is attracting new investors. For instance, in April 2022, the Europe-based BSH Home Appliances Group announced to achieve 75% localization in the country by 2025

The market is characterized by intense competition owing to the presence of a number of players opting for operational cost optimization through business restructuring

Go through the table of content of Flat Glass Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The flat glass market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of several major players. AGC, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, and Central Glass Co., Ltd. are among the major manufacturers of glass in the world. The sustained growth in demand for flat glass in architecture, automotive, and solar applications is prompting key players to expand their target markets and global footprint.

Key players operating in the Flat Glass industry are:

AGC Inc

CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

CEVITAL Group

China Glass Holding Ltd.

Euroglas

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter