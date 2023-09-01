2022-2030 Life Science Microscopes Sector Transformation: Market Trends

Life Science Microscopes Industry | Forecast 2030

Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book – Surgical, In-vitro Fertilization, Super Resolution And Scanning Electron Microscopes Market

The global life science microscopes industry generated over USD 3.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s life science microscopes Industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Surgical Microscopes Market Insights

The global surgical microscopes market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2023 to 2030. An increasing number of surgical procedures, demand for more precision, and emerging technologies, such as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination, and augmented reality (AR) microscopy are expected to boost the market growth. Surgical microscopes have become an essential tool for minimally invasive procedures in several fields, including neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, dental surgery, otorhinolaryngology, and cosmetic surgery. Technological advancements in the product have significantly improved vision, stability and sizing, positioning, and recording capabilities as well as helped in the integration of image-guided microscope systems for better outcomes. They offer 3D visualization, optimum lighting, and magnification of deep surgical fields through small approaches.

The global surgical microscopes market based on type, application, end-use, and region: Based on type, the on-casters segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 79.73% in 2022 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 11.45%. The market has been segmented into casters, wall-mounted, tabletop, and ceiling mounted. On-casters microscopes are floor-mounted devices that have retractable casters with single, double, or compound wheels.

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Insights

The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size was valued at USD 101.6 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.41% from 2023 to 2030. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a procedure classified under assisted reproductive technologies (ART). These microscopes in IVF are widely used for oocyte preparation, semen analysis, in-vitro fertilization, and embryo overall analysis. The improving success rate of in-vitro fertilization procedures, changing demographics and societal norms, and the availability of financial assistance are expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement in the product by manufacturers is enhancing treatment efficiency further reducing the procedure costs.

The global In-vitro fertilization microscopes market based on end-use, and region: The clinical segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a revenue share of 94.6% in 2022. Major factors contributing to the segment growth include increasing awareness regarding IVF treatment and growing investments by private investors in infertility clinics.

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Insights

The global super-resolution microscopes market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing applications in the life science industry, technological advancements, and the growing focus on nanotechnology are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Super-resolution microscopes overcome the limitation of confocal as well as fluorescence microscopy as they provide increased X-Y resolution beyond 200 – 250 nm. Super-resolution microscopy is expected to give new insights into ongoing research in medical science and nanotechnology by offering resolutions up to 10-20 nm. These advanced microscopes are used by researchers in medical procedures and diagnoses. For instance, micro-endoscopy is used with the help of multiphoton or other advanced imaging techniques for the long-term application of these tools in novel medical treatment.

The global super-resolution microscopes market on the basis of technology, application, and region: The Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) microscopy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 23.12% in 2022 due to its ability to deliver diffraction-unlimited images, with no need for further computational processing. The application of fast-beam scanners has established STED microscopy as one of the quickest super-resolution imaging techniques available as it does not require data processing after the acquisition. STED-FCS (Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy) has applications in single-molecule studies on membranes, where it gives data for lipid membrane diffusion. Triplet Relaxation (T-REX) STED microscopy, used to reduce photobleaching, is used for imaging individual neurofilament substructures.

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Insights

The global scanning electron microscopes market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.52% from 2021 to 2028. Key drivers of the market include increasing demand for nanotechnology-based research and consequent rise in funding. Furthermore, growing product application in the semiconductor, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, improvements in the resolution power and features like attachment of other devices, such as energy x-ray dispersion spectrometer, are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The global scanning electron microscopes market on the basis of application and region: The life science segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of more than 24% in 2020. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased R&D expenditure and demand for digital microscopes in the fields of life sciences and medicines are some factors attributing to the segment’s large market share. Key application segments analyzed in the industry include life science, material science, nanotechnology, semiconductors, and others.

Life Science Microscopes Industry Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Life Science Microscopes Industry, By Product

Surgical Microscopes

In-Vitro Fertilization Microscopes

Scanning Electron Microscopes

Super-Resolution Microscopes

Life Science Microscopes Industry, By Application

Surgical Ophthalmic Surgery Neurosurgery Spine Surgery ENT Surgery Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Gynecology Surgery Urology Surgery Dental Surgery Other Surgical Applications

In-Vitro Fertilization

Other Life Science Applications

Life Science Microscopes Industry, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Netherlands Sweden Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key players operating in the Life Science Microscopes industry are –

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Applied Precision (GE Healthcare), Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH, Synaptive Medical, Alcon, Inc. (Novartis), Topcon Corporation, ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Seiler Instrument Inc., Chammed Co. Ltd, etc.

