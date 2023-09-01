Unveiling a New World of Luxury and Craftsmanship at the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2023

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2023-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — For three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS Abu Dhabi) has showcased the timeless brilliance and elegance of the jewellery and watch industry. The event has served as an essential gathering place for well-known brands, making Abu Dhabi the destination of choice for thousands of designers, brands, suppliers, manufacturers, and wholesalers.

Celebrating 30 years of Luxury and Style

The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2023 will celebrate 30 years of luxury and style, highlighting the creations and talents of excellent jewellery and watch designers from all over the world. This will pave the way for the attendees to experience an exceptional opportunity for five days of luxurious indulgence.

The event continues to welcome the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arabic Emirates.

Exclusive and exquisite collections from the world’s finest jewellers and watchmakers will be on display at JWS Abu Dhabi. Visitors in attendance will be treated to a stunning selection of works, each offering a fresh perspective on the fascinating world of jewellery and timepieces.

A Spotlight on JWS Abu Dhabi Features

The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, which presents a new point of view on the intriguing world of jewellery and timepieces, will also have an array of galleries devoted to highlighting the beauty of each creation.

Ebdaá Awards

Every year, aspiring Emirati jewellers show off their skills and originality at the Ebdaá Awards, a lavish and important competition at the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi.

“I’m pleased to have celebrated Ebdaá Awards through the years with the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi. Last year was a milestone as we celebrated our tenth anniversary and launched the Creativity Unlimited award category. It has already seen talented creators from a variety of fields participate in the competition. I’m excited to see these designers flourish in their work as they continue to develop their skills and bring innovative ideas into the jewellery space.”

-Azza Al Qubaisi,

Founder of the Ebda’a Awards

Exquisite works by up-and-coming jewellers will be shown in each of the award categories, including “Pearl Design,” “Emirati Design,” “Calligraphy,” and “People of Determination.”

International Design Gallery

Jewellery of the highest artistic calibre from all over the globe is on display at the International Design Gallery, which serves as both a stunning showcase and a grandiose celebration of this extraordinary art form.

More than a dozen countries’ most illustrious luxury brands will be presenting their most lavish works at this year’s fair, and visitors will be able to take full advantage of the wide variety of options available to them in terms of design, price point, precious stones, and other personal preferences.

Visitors will get an early look at some of the newest and most innovative jewellery trends before they hit stores around the world.

Emirati Design Gallery

The prestigious Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS Abu Dhabi) is also proud to present the best, most sought-after, and up-and-coming talent the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has to offer in the alluring field of jewellery creation.

The Emirati Design Gallery showcases artists of unparalleled brilliance in jewellery design. This showcase will provide visitors with a rare and luxurious opportunity to become immersed in the ever-developing story of Emirati jewellery creation.

JWS Bejewelled Weekend Offers

Aside from the stellar galleries, the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi will also feature the JWS Bejewelled Weekend Offers, a treasure trove of offers exclusively available for two days of the show.

Attendees can make the most of the event and have an unforgettable time at JWS Abu Dhabi with the help of this event feature.

Save the date for the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi

As the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2023 draws nearer, it is becoming increasingly clear that this event has transcended a mere exhibition. It is a journey where every piece of jewellery and every timepiece tells a story of craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless beauty.

Mark your calendars for an exceptional experience as the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2023 takes place from November 1-5 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.