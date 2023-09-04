Micro Mobility Industry To Grow Up Because Of Aggressive Investments In Lightweight Vehicles

Micro mobility industry data book covers electric kick scooters, electric skateboards and electric bikes market.

The global electric kick scooter, skateboards, and bike markets combine to account for USD 21.43 billion in revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 60.71 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 13.9% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s micro mobility industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecast insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, volumetric analyses, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analysed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Electric Kick Scooters Market Insights

The global electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. Globally, the e-kick scooter is also termed as the electric motorized scooter or standing scooter or electric scooter. These have emerged as a cost-effective urban commute option in recent times, this is attributed to the sleek design and the ease of use. Besides, increasing investment in developing bike lanes in the emerging economies of the world is driving market growth. Rising awareness about environmentally friendly transportation, fluctuating fuel prices, and the increasing demand for easy short distance commuting is fueling the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall automobile industry in 2019 and 2022. Global supply chain disruption and loss due to the shutting down of the production and assembly plants have severe impacts on the growth of the market. Post-pandemic the market is expected to benefit from the rising demand for more environment-friendly and hassle-free transportation options, due to an uptick in demand post-COVID-19, and favorable government policies.

Countries such as France, Spain, Germany, and the U.S. have recorded a significant rise in the adoption of kick scooters over the last couple of years, and this trend is expected to continue over the next few years. Additionally, electric scooter ride hailing start-ups are collaborating with top manufacturers in the market to expand their customer base offerings in the market. Besides, the benefits of e-kick scooter such as lesser parking space requirement, light in weight, easy to carry, quick charging and cost-effective transportation are expected to favor the growth and electric scooter sharing services across the world.

Electric Skateboards Market Insights

The electric kick scooters segment is anticipated to grow at a promising CAGR over the forecast period because of the growing preference for cleaner transportation, aggressive investments in lightweight vehicles, and favorable government policies to promote electric mobility as a step toward reducing vehicular emissions. Electric kick scooters are popular in cities and are used as a substitute for bicycling or walking. They are highly cost-effective for shorter distances.

Improvements in lithium-ion technology have enabled manufacturers to develop lightweight and cost-effective scooters. Moreover, companies are focused on increasing the efficiency of these scooters using advanced-technology batteries such as lithium-ion polymer batteries, which help to extend the battery life owing to large number of charging cycles. Extended battery charging time is another major issue associated with electric scooters. Manufacturers are focused on using materials such as polymers to reduce the charging time of batteries. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Electric Bikes Market Insights

The electric bikes/bicycles segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The favourable government initiatives, advances in technology, growing awareness about performance-based adventure, and rising preference for leisure activities are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the segment. For instance, connected e-bikes feature a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) that allows riders to exchange data over the cloud without a smartphone connection.

These bikes also offer features, such as integrated navigation, remote diagnostics, social-media connectivity, ant-theft systems, and automatic emergency calls. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic took a severe toll on the production of electric bikes/bicycles as the lockdowns imposed in various parts of the world forced the manufacturing units to suspend their operations temporarily. Nevertheless, the demand started picking up gradually after the lockdowns were lifted as individuals opted for e-bikes or bicycles to avoid the use of public transport in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic.

Micro Mobility Market – Global Industry Segmentation

E-Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

• Kick Scooters

• Bikes

• Skateboards

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

• Sealed Lead Acid

• NiMh

• Lithium Ion

Voltage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

• Below 24V

• 36V

• 48V

• Greater than 48V

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

Micro Mobility Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The micro-mobility market has witnessed several new product launches in recent years. For instance, In March 2022, Yamaha Motor Corporation. U.S.A. launched two new E-bikes: the CrossCore RC and the Wabash RT for the U.S. market. The Wabash RT E-bike is designed for long hauls off-road, while CrossCore RC is a fitness-focused bike with ergonomic grips, a flat handlebar, and a riding position made of extended fitness.

Key players operating in the micro mobility industry are –

• Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

• JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., LTD.

• Xiaomi

• SEGWAY INC.

• SWAGTRON

• Boosted USA

• Airwheel Holding Limited

• YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

• Accell Group

• Derby Cycle.

