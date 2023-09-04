Textile Industry Top Players Analysis: Technical Textile Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2030

Textile Industry Data Book Covers Household Textile, Technical Textile, and Fashion Textile Market

The global Textile industry was estimated at USD 1,599.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s textiles sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Household Textile Market Insights

The global Household Textile Market size was estimated at USD 152.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. Textiles considered under the household application segment of the market include the ones used in, some of which include bedding, kitchens, upholstery, and towels. Natural fibers such as cotton and linen, as well as synthetic fibers such as polyester and acrylic polyamides, are mainly used for manufacturing household textiles. These textiles are referred to as soft furnishings and include items such as dish towels, bath towels, shower curtains, table linens, and others.

China accounted for just over 19% of the global demand for household textile in 2022, with the country also supplying 30% of global fabric material. The U.S. follows suit after China, as the second largest consumer of household textile. Both countries are characterized by the significant development of their agrarian economies and the concurrent textile demand of their respective populations.

Fashion Textile Market insights

The global Fashion Textile Market size was estimated at USD 1,227.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period. Fashion is gaining importance in the lifestyle of consumers worldwide owing to their constant exposure to advertisements and sales that result in impulsive buying behavior in them. In addition, social media is a key factor contributing to the fast and latest fashion trends. Companies such as H&M and Zara are utilizing social media platforms to reach out to their potential customers and enhance their share in the market.

The fashion segment led the textile market in terms of revenue in 2022 by accounting for a share of over 51% of the market. This segment of the textile market has been further categorized into apparel, ties & clothing accessories, and handbags. Surging demand for crease-free suiting and shirting, as well as quality dyed and printed fabrics from consumers in countries of Asia Pacific, is expected to drive the growth of the fashion segment of the textile market in the coming years.

Textile Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The global textile industry is moderately competitive, with companies increasing their product portfolio and expanding their production capacity to serve the growing demand, particularly in emerging markets. However, the market’s fragmented nature is expected to refrain investments by prospective companies over the forecast period. Furthermore, several companies, such as Invista and Weiqiao Textile Co., Ltd. adopted expansion strategies to strengthen their market position and have a competitive edge over others.

Key players operating in the Textile industry are:

BSL Limited

INVISTA S.R.L

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd

Paramount Textile Limited

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A

Successori REDA S.p.A

