Heart Surgeon’s New Book Seeks Answers To The Eternal Question – From An Icedrop

Chennai, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — If you found inspiration in Richard Bach’s beloved classic “Jonathan Livingston Seagull,” then get ready to embark on a new literary adventure with “The Icedrop,” a remarkable novel penned by Dr. Mani.

Unlike any other work, “The Icedrop” is the culmination of Dr. Mani’s profound insights, crafted over a 14-year journey that transformed his ideas into a powerful narrative. The author modestly sees himself as a messenger, utilizing allegory to convey eternal truths and concepts.

Dr. Mani, an accomplished Indian heart surgeon and prolific author, channels the proceeds from his books into life-saving surgeries for underprivileged children. His previous work, “47 Hearts,” achieved best-seller status on Amazon.com.

In “The Icedrop,” Dr. Mani weaves the enchanting tale of Adrian Icedrop, a small entity’s odyssey from a mountaintop to the depths of an ocean, on a quest for self-discovery. Throughout this extraordinary journey, Adrian undergoes transformation, growth, and the guiding hand of destiny.

Similar to Richard Bach’s “Jonathan Seagull,” Dr. Mani imparts profound life lessons through the simple story of an icedrop evolving into a sentient being, navigating its path toward enlightenment.

Early reviewers are hailing “The Icedrop” as “a groundbreaking masterpiece of elegance and simplicity.” Award-winning author John Harricharan describes it as “a brilliant work filled with wisdom, joy, hope, and all things good.” He urges everyone to read and share this enlightening book with those who matter most.

In a world characterized by turmoil, uncertainty, and the relentless pursuit of change, “The Icedrop” offers a timeless message of wisdom, peace, and serenity—an oasis of clarity amidst the chaos.

For those seeking answers to the profound question, “What Is Life Really About?” The Icedrop holds the key. Pre-order your copy today and embark on an unforgettable voyage of self-discovery.

About Dr. Mani

Dr. Mani is a renowned heart surgeon and prolific author who has dedicated his life to both healing hearts and sharing profound wisdom through his writings. With over 60 books to his name, including the best-seller “47 Hearts,” he continues to touch lives with his powerful narratives.

Through the proceeds from his books, Dr. Mani has sponsored life-saving surgeries for numerous underprivileged children, embodying the spirit of compassion and knowledge-sharing.