Maria Blomqvist Appointed Vice President Sustainability & EHS at Seco

Bringing Sustainability into the Management Team is one small step in the company’s goal to become Net Zero in Scope 1, 2 and 3. Seco will accelerate its agenda on circularity and create competitive alternatives with suppliers and customers. A key enabler to achieve this is the continued drive for digitalization and transparency, which will be a focus for Maria Blomqvist.

Maria Blomqvist holds a Master of Science in Biology from Linköping University. She joined Seco in 2012 as Environmental Compliance Specialist and later as Manager for Global EHS and Head of Sustainability & EHS.

“Sustainability is a top priority at Seco internally but is also increasingly important for our customers. Bringing Sustainability into the Management Team is a logic step to ensure that we always have a sustainability perspective on all topics”, says Stefan Steenstrup, President Seco.

“Together with my team of highly qualified experts, we will work hard to make sure that Seco will be recognized as a leader in our industry when it comes to sustainability,” says Maria Blomqvist, Vice President Sustainability & EHS at Seco.

Maria Blomqvist Vice President Sustainability & EHS Seco Tools



