Maria Blomqvist Appointed Vice President Sustainability & EHS at Seco

Due to the clear focus on sustainability, Seco has appointed the Head of Sustainability, Maria Blomqvist as Vice President Sustainability & EHS as of July 10, 2023. Maria has also become a member of the Seco Management Group, and will continue to report to Stefan Steenstrup, President Seco.

Posted on 2023-09-06 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Troy, MI, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Bringing Sustainability into the Management Team is one small step in the company’s goal to become Net Zero in Scope 1, 2 and 3. Seco will accelerate its agenda on circularity and create competitive alternatives with suppliers and customers. A key enabler to achieve this is the continued drive for digitalization and transparency, which will be a focus for Maria Blomqvist.

Maria Blomqvist holds a Master of Science in Biology from Linköping University. She joined Seco in 2012 as Environmental Compliance Specialist and later as Manager for Global EHS and Head of Sustainability & EHS.

“Sustainability is a top priority at Seco internally but is also increasingly important for our customers. Bringing Sustainability into the Management Team is a logic step to ensure that we always have a sustainability perspective on all topics”, says Stefan Steenstrup, President Seco.

“Together with my team of highly qualified experts, we will work hard to make sure that Seco will be recognized as a leader in our industry when it comes to sustainability,” says Maria Blomqvist, Vice President Sustainability & EHS at Seco.

##


Maria Blomqvist Vice President Sustainability & EHS Seco Tools

With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco Tools is a leading global solution provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. With the hands-on application advice of Seco Tools, the company drives excellence for more than 80 years throughout the entire manufacturing process of manufacturers by ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output. For more information on how Seco innovative products, expert services, knowledge and experience bring success to manufacturers across all industry segments, please visit www.secotools.com.

Seco Tools LLC
2805 Bellingham Drive
Troy, MI 48093
United States
Wojtowicz Julie
Phone : (248) 3080389
Fax : –
julie.wojtowicz@secotools.com

Seco Tools AB
PALMEN Bettina
Phone : +49 211 24 01 313
Fax : +49 211 24 01 275
bettina.palmen@secotools.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution