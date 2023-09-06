CE Shreekant Patil appointed as Advisory Board Member of Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry -AACCI

Pune, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant development, respected StartupIndia mentor CE. Shreekant Patil has been appointed as an advisory board member at the Asian African Chamber of Commerce (AACCI). The felicitation program marking this appointment was held at the Hotel Aurora Tower in Pune today.

The AACCI Founder, Dr. D. G. Singh, felicitated Shreekant Patil during the ceremony. The event was attended by dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and members of the business community who came together to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Shreekant Patil’s vast experience and expertise in the fields of startups, MSMEs on a national and international level, and entrepreneurship make him a valuable addition to the AACCI advisory board. His appointment is expected to create more exporters, increase awareness of the government of India’s export incentives for MSMEs across Maharashtra, and further strengthen the chamber’s objectives of promoting trade, commerce, and bilateral relationships between Asian and African countries.

The felicitation program commenced at 11 a.m. at the Hotel Aurora Tower, where Shreekant Patil graciously accepted his new role as an advisory board member. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. D. G. Singh highlighted the importance of fostering collaborations and partnerships between different regions and emphasized the role of the AACCI in facilitating such exchanges.

Shreekant Patil expressed his gratitude for being appointed as an advisory board member and shared his vision of promoting startups, increasing Maharashtra exporters, and establishing joint ventures and entrepreneurship within the Asian and African communities. He emphasized the need for deeper connections and greater knowledge sharing to drive economic growth and development in these regions. He thanks Maharashtra Chapter president Mr. Bhrajash Kumar, director Mr.M. J. Puri and dy director Mr. Murli Pai for this responsibility given to him as an advisory board member at AACCI.

The AACCI- Maharashtra Chamber is committed to building strong networks, fostering business alliances, and creating opportunities for its members across Maharashtra. With the addition of Shreekant Patil to its advisory board, the chamber aims to leverage his expertise to provide guidance and support to entrepreneurs and businesses, enabling them to thrive in today’s dynamic global marketplace.

About the Asian African Chamber of Commerce (AACCI):

The AACCI is a prestigious organization dedicated to promoting business, trade, and cultural exchange between Asian and African countries. It serves as a platform for entrepreneurs, businesses, policymakers, and thought leaders to come together and explore opportunities for collaboration and growth.

With Shreekant Patil’s appointment, the AACCI is poised to expand its reach and make significant contributions towards strengthening economic ties and fostering a conducive environment for business growth in both Asian and African regions.