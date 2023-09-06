CE Shreekant Patil Appointed as Honorary Associated Director at Global India Business Forum – GIBF

Pune, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global India Business Forum (GIBF) is delighted to announce the appointment of respected CE Shreekant Patil as its honorary associate director. The felicitation ceremony took place on September 2nd at the Maharashtra conference held in Pune, where Mr. Jitendra Joshi, President of GIBF, felicitated Shreekant Patil for his contributions to the organization.

Shreekant Patil has played a crucial role in creating exporters and facilitating interactions between the government of India, the ecosystem for startups, entrepreneurs, standups, MSMEs, ONDC, incentives for exports, ZED, and lean MSME schemes. With his vast experience and expertise in these areas, his appointment as an honorary associate director will further strengthen GIBF’s mission to enhance trade and business relationships between India and global partners.

The felicitation program held during the Maharashtra conference provided an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate Shreekant Patil’s valuable contributions to industry over the years. Mr. Jitendra Joshi, President of GIBF, emphasized the importance of developing strong partnerships and collaborations with African countries to boost exports and foster economic growth.

Shreekant Patil expressed his gratitude for the appointment and shared his vision of expanding trade networks and exploring joint ventures with African countries & globally. His focus on leveraging government schemes and initiatives will facilitate increased participation of Indian businesses in the global marketplace. Further he expressed his thanks to founder Mr. Jitendra Joshi, co-founder, director Mrs.Deepali Gadkar & office bearer for this responsibility given to him as an honorary associate director at GIBF.

Global India Business Forum (GIBF) is a leading platform dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cooperation between India and global partners. The organization plays a significant role in facilitating business interactions, networking opportunities, and knowledge exchange among its members.

GIBF’s strategic objective is to increase exports and foster joint ventures with 150+ countries, thereby contributing to economic growth and development. Shreekant Patil’s appointment as honorary director will serve to further enhance GIBF’s efforts towards achieving these goals.