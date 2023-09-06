CD Bioparticles Introduces New Extraction and Purification Kits for Rapid and Reliable DNA Isolation

New York, USA, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles today announced the launch of its new line of DNA Extraction and Purification Kits. The kits are designed for rapid and reliable isolation of DNA, including genomic DNA, plasmid DNA, tissue DNA, mitochondrial DNA, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and PCR products.

Magnetic beads have unlimited potential for applications in biomedicine and biotechnology. The main characteristic of magnetic particles is their response to magnetic forces, which has a wide range of applications in biological separations, including the separation of cells, organelles, proteins, DNA/RNA and heavy metal ions.

With state-of-the-art technology and years of experience in magnetic bead development, CD Bioparticles has now developed a full range of kits and instruments based on MagIso™ magnetic beads to meet all the needs of customers in academia and industry. The kits developed on the Absolute Mag™ platform are powerful tools for scientists in the fields of bioseparation, in vitro and in vivo diagnostics, and cancer therapy.

CD Bioparticles’ unique coated magnetic particles can bind to DNA and RNA with high affinity. The magnetic separation and elution steps result in high yields of high-quality, high-purity DNA and RNA suitable for direct use in most downstream applications, such as PCR, digestion, sequencing, library construction and molecular diagnostics. In addition, the magnetic bead-based DNA and RNA extraction and purification techniques can isolate high-quality DNA and RNA from a wide variety of samples, including serum, blood, tissue, saliva, urine and other bodily fluids, pathogens, cell supernatants and forensic samples.

For example, the MagIso™ Blood & Tissue DNA Kit (Cat. No. WHK-CG02) utilizes the proprietary magnetic particles and eliminates the need for phenol or chloroform extraction or alcohol precipitation, making it ideal for high-throughput automation. It is a high-quality genome purification kit for a wide range of samples, including 20-250 μL fresh or frozen whole blood (with anticoagulants such as citrate, EDTA, and heparin), saliva sample DNA, and fresh or frozen animal tissues and cells. Up to 96 tissue samples can be processed in one hour.

Another example is the MagIso™ Genomic DNA Extraction Kit, Blood Clot (Cat. No. WHK-CG04). It is designed to extract genomic DNA from non-anticoagulable clots or clots from other sources by specifically binding genomic DNA to the surface of magnetic beads in a lysate environment. After washing and elution, a genomic DNA product of high purity and integrity can be obtained. The whole process is simple, fast and efficient. The kit can be used in conjunction with an automated nucleic acid extractor or workstation for high throughput extraction.

Each kit is validated for suitability and tested for stability to ensure high accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity. CD Bioparticles also offers contract research services to facilitate customers’ research discoveries. For more information, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/product/dna-extraction-and-purification-list-8.html.

