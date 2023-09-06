Evo-Ninja, RicAI & RentEarth wins the SuperAGI’s Autonomous Agents Hackathon

Newark, United States, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — SuperAGI successfully concludes its Autonomous Agents Hackathon. The 72-hour virtual hackathon took place from 18 Aug to 21 Aug, proposing a challenge to solve real-world use cases using AI agent frameworks like SuperAGI, AutoGPT, Langchain etc. Attracting over 2300 developers, AI enthusiasts, and industry experts from around the globe – witnessing participation from 392 teams and 82 final project submissions.

The Autonomous Agents Hackathon was organized in partnership with global AI leaders like OpenAI, AWS, LlamaIndex, AutoGPT, E2B, Gpt Engineer, Weaviate, and Arize AI. The hackathon offered an opportunity for participants to connect with mentors and speakers from these organizations during various keynote sessions and open Q&A stages.

Out of 25 top shortlisted projects, Evo-Ninja secured the top spot with its dynamic approach to autonomous scripting. By adapting scripts on the fly and generating new scripts as needed, Evo-Ninja showcases versatility. The second position was secured by RicAI, an Autonomous testing agent that generates test cases and manages various tests, including unit, usability, and acceptance tests. Followed by ATLAS built by Team RentEarth in 3rd position & TidyAI by the Munich-AI-Agents team being an honorable mention.

Other projects that made it into top finalists include Flow Facts AI, Future Sync, Story Forge, PR Pioneer, SIMBAD, & Neurolitiks.

These winning projects highlight the significant capabilities of autonomous agents in effectively tackling practical challenges in various sectors, ranging from scripting and software testing to business documentation.

Website – https://superagi.com/autonomous-agents-hackathon/