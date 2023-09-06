World-Class Software Sales Executive Melissa Campbell Joins SmartBear as Chief Revenue Officer

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/melissa-campbell-joins-smartbear/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has welcomed Melissa Campbell as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, she served as CRO and General Manager at Tamr, Inc., leader in data products, for the last five years. Melissa brings 30 years of experience in enterprise software sales for companies ranging from early-stage venture backed to large public organizations to lead SmartBear’s global sales team.

“Melissa believes that high-performing sales teams demonstrate key qualities like high energy, data-driven decision making, results focused, and customer obsession, so I’m certain she will fit right into the culture at SmartBear,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Melissa is passionate about leading an inclusive and diverse sales organization where each team member grows and makes an impact. Her focus on talent development will make her a driving force in SmartBear’s success as we continue delivering tools that provide visibility across the entire software development lifecycle for developers worldwide.”

Prior to Tamr, Melissa served as Group Vice President for Oracle’s Service Automation business. During her career, she has held sales leadership roles at BMC Software, BEA Systems, and IBM/Lotus.

With a robust track record in cultivating and maintaining customer relationships, Melissa is known for keen talent acquisition and nurturing sales talent and teams, while emphasizing the importance of delivering value for long-term customer success. Throughout her career, Melissa has been closely partnering with product and engineering teams to help ensure the company is always delivering best-in-class solutions.

“I am truly thrilled to join the remarkable team at SmartBear and be part of this exciting company journey to empower development teams,” said Melissa Campbell. “Having led sales teams at both fast-growing startups and large enterprises, I’m impressed by SmartBear’s culture of excellence and customer-focus. I look forward to continuing to strengthen and expand customer relationships and accelerate SmartBear’s next phase of growth.”

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com