Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry To Grow Due To The Strong Product Pipeline Of Disease-Modifying Therapies

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book Covers Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market.

The global neurodegenerative disease industry combine to account for USD 8.33 billion revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 28.15 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 15.6% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s neurodegenerative disease therapeutics industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in two reports and one sector report overview.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Insights

The global Parkinson’s disease treatment market size was valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing geriatric population, which is exposed to a high risk of developing Parkinson’s Disease (PD), the high burden of PD in western countries, and the strong product pipeline of disease-modifying therapies are anticipated to be major drivers for the industry. According to the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, in 2020, around 9.4 million individuals had PD worldwide. Moreover, PD affects around 1% of the total population over the age of 60 years, which rises to 5% for the population over the age of 85 years.

North America dominated the global industry with a maximum revenue share of 37.90% in 2021. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of leading players in the region, such as AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. These players support growth by introducing new PD symptom management products. For instance, in May 2020, the U.S. FDA approved Kynmobi developed by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., to treat off-episodes in patients with PD. Furthermore, extensive research in the field of PD in the region is anticipated to positively contribute to the market growth.

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market insights

The global alzheimer’s therapeutics market size was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.99% from 2023 to 2030. The rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and approval of disease-modifying therapies are expected to fuel market growth. According to the NCBI, in 2021, about 6.2 million people aged 65 and above living in America were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which is estimated to increase to around 13.8 million by 2060. Women are more prone to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease than men due to the longer life expectancy of women. Moreover, Alzheimer’s disease is becoming the most common cause of death in neurodegenerative diseases and a common cause of physical disability that require immediate treatment.

North America dominated the market with a share of over 40.79% in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The growing research for the treatment of Alzheimer’s is propelling the market growth. In June 2021, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen’s product lecanemab (BAN2401), an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody for treating Alzheimer’s disease, was granted the Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. FDA. Moreover, the increasing government initiatives and funding are expected to boost the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness among people and the increasing research activities to develop novel drugs to treat AD. In 2022, there are around 487,500 Australians living with dementia and this number is expected to increase to 1.1 million by 2058. Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book – Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry, by Drug Class

• Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

• Alzheimer’s Therapeutics

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• E-commerce

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry, By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Denmark

o Norway

o Sweden

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Rest of MEA

Go through the table of content of Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in this market is likely to be high due to increasing number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships undertaken by major players globally. Many established and clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies are involved in the development of novel therapies & drugs to target people with unmet clinical needs.

Key players operating in the Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics industry are –

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

• AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc.)

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Novartis AG,H. Lundbeck A/S

• Cerevel Therapeutics

• Biogen

• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

• TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• AC Immune

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK).

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research