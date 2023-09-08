Water Treatment Systems Industry: Partnership and Joint Ventures Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Water Treatment Systems Industry Data Book Covers Point of Use Water Treatment Systems and Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

The global Water Treatment Systems industry was estimated at USD 35,035.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s water treatment systems industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Insights

The global point of use water treatment systems market size was valued at USD 26,059.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to ascend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing water pollution, the rising urban population, and growing health awareness among the younger demographic. Stringent regulatory guidelines to restrict pollution in drinking water and global health awareness offered to augment the adoption of water treatment systems are predicted to drive the market over the forecast period. The point of use water treatment systems is priced in an affordable range for consumers. Increasing health awareness in the developed regions like North America and Europe, along with the developing countries in Asia Pacific, is expected to augment the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a substantial operational and economic impact on the global point-of-use water treatment sector. Since the water treatment business is classified as an essential service, the overall negative impact on the industry was moderate in comparison to other manufacturing industries. Supply chain disruptions and shortage of technicians occurred as a result of the unexpected lockdown and restrictions on the flow of commodities to minimize the spread of the virus.

According to the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA), supply chain challenges, inflation, and steel costs, particularly stainless steel prices, have risen dramatically, negatively impacting the market growth. This had a significant influence on water and wastewater equipment suppliers and contractors, affecting both raw material and acquired component pricing. The labor market was getting affected and many industries were witnessing staffing shortages. Recruiting, hiring, keeping, and paying new staff had become more expensive and complicated.

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Insights

The global point of entry water treatment systems market size was valued at USD 8,976.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for water treatment systems due to the growing water pollution and growing population influx in urban areas is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in boosting the residential water consumption due to stay-at-home orders leading to the increased demand for water treatment systems. The industrial market for point of entry water treatment systems was negatively impacted as many industries had to scale down their production and water usage due to supply chain disruptions and economic instability.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in low mortgage rates in the U.S. leading to the growth in residential construction. This led to an increased demand for point of entry water treatment systems. Moreover, the governments’ push towards housing through its infrastructure bill is expected to create a positive sentiment towards residential construction, further boosting the market growth.

Rising awareness regarding the consumption of treated water has contributed significantly to the adoption of water treatment systems that can help avoid the spread of waterborne diseases. The adoption of point of entry water treatment systems is increasing on account of their ability to provide safe water, which is free from contaminants endangering human health.

Water Treatment Systems Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers of water treatment systems adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, partnership & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements. Strategies adopted by the companies usually include product portfolio expansion, collection network expansion, and geographic network expansion.

Key players operating in the Water Treatment Systems Industry are:

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair plc

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan

