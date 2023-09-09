Nominate A Neighbor, Friend, or Relative for “Gratitude and Grin” Award

Hingham, MA, 2023-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — Reward a random act of kindness. Recognize a selfless act. Appreciate the little things that a neighbor, friend or relative does for you or others. Nominate someone for “Gratitude and Grin” award.

The “Gratitude and Grin” award provides recognition for someone in the community who goes out of their way to help. The award, sponsored by Surf Side Dental Studio of Hingham, includes community recognition and dinner for two at a Hingham-area restaurant.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations to officestaff@surfsidedentalstudio.com. Please include the name of the nominee, a brief description of the random act of kindness, contact information (telephone, email address) for the nominee. Please also include contact information (telephone, email address) for the nominator.

“Highlighting good deeds will help encourage more good deeds,” noted Dr. Robert Geary of Surf Side Dental Studio.

Dr. Teresa Huynh added, “We believe in community involvement and being good neighbors, we look forward to hearing great examples of that.”

Surf Side Dental Studio is located at the intersection of Hingham, Hull, and Cohasset at 344 Rockland St, Hingham, Ma 02043.The dental practice provides a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.

Husband and wife team Dr. Robert Geary, a native of Hull, and Dr. Teresa Huynh, also a native of a surfside town, Pompano Beach, Florida focus on complete dental care for the family.

For more information, call (781) 749-6750, or visit http://www.SurfSideDentalStudio.com