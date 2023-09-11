Exploring Advanced Payment Cards Sector Market Trends: Latest Research

Advanced Payment Cards Industry | Forecast 2030

Advanced Payment Cards Industry Data Book – Virtual Cards, Dual Interface Payment Card and Biometric Payment Cards Market

The global Advanced Payment Cards Industry was estimated at USD 20.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030

Grand View Research’s advanced payment cards sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.



Biometric Payment Cards Market Insights

The global biometric payment cards market size was valued at USD 75.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising technological advancement and global acceptance of the contactless payment method. Biometric payment cards are gaining popularity over the Near Field Communication (NFC) cards due to their higher transaction limit on contactless payment transactions. For instance, the Indian government has restricted NFC card contactless transactions to USD 68.48. Thus, as biometric payment cards have no transaction limits, such as NFC cards, they are replacing NFC cards and are gaining popularity in the market.

the global biometric payment cards market based on the card type, end-use, and region. The debit cards segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 64.0%. The companies operating in the biometric payment cards market are involved in piloting the debit cards, equipped with fingerprint sensors. Also, most of these market players have successfully completed debit card piloting.

For instance, in April 2019, NatWest bank along with visa debit cards launched a three-month national trial with 200 customers. This trial helped to confirm the benefits of biometric debit cards. Additionally, in 2020, according to the study titled Diary of Consumer Payment Choice, the Federal Reserve stated that debit cards were the most widely used payment method across the U.S.

Virtual Cards Market Insights

The global virtual cards market was valued at USD 13.31 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growing number of digital transactions across the globe is projected to drive the demand for various types of virtual cards, thereby contributing to market growth. For instance, in May 2021, according to a report published by MasterCard Payment Index, 93% of the surveyed consumers preferred emerging payment trends such as biometrics, digital currencies, and QR code in addition to contactless payment. Hence, payment providers are constantly deploying multiple pay and shop solutions for consumers.

the global virtual cards market based on card type, product type, application, and region. The credit card segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a share of more than 58.0%. The segment growth is attributed to the growing concerns about preventing corporate fraud. In addition, businesses have shifted to controlled, centralized, and seamless payment options such as Virtual Credit Cards (VCCs) to mitigate these risks. Moreover, several banks have collaborated with fintech companies to deliver virtual credit cards. For instance, in November 2021, the Bank of Baroda announced its collaboration with OneCard, a fintech-based startup, to provide a virtual credit card that will be delivered in three minutes. This credit card was planned to be offered by BOB Financial Services Limited (BFSL) and controlled by OneCard on VISA’s Signature platform.

Dual Interface Payment Card Market Insights

The global dual interface payment card market size was valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030. The continuous advancements made in payment card chips by technology companies enable dual interface payment card manufacturing businesses to improve their product offerings. Furthermore, the integration of several technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) within dual interface cards has enabled consumers to process contactless payments in seamless ways. Thereby, such trends in the industry are expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

the global dual interface payment card market based on type, end-use, and region: The plastic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 61.0% in 2021. The growing technological advancement in the industry across developed and developing economies worldwide is driving the segment growth. Several vendors have started offering eco-friendly plastic cards made from recycled plastic to enhance their offerings. For instance, in March 2022, Thales Gemalto Bio-sourced (PLA) card received the certification for the bio-based content. Through this certification, the Thales Gemalto Bio-sourced (PLA) card was validated to contain bio-based content in its cards.

Advanced Payment Cards Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Advanced Payment Cards Industry, By Type

Virtual Cards Market Card Type Debit Cards Credit Cards Product Type B2B Virtual Cards B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards C2B POS Virtual Cards Dual Interface Payment Card Market Card Type Plastic Metal Biometric Payment Cards Market Card Type Debit Cards Credit Cards



Advanced Payment Cards Industry, By End-use

Virtual Cards Market Application Consumer Use Business Use Dual Interface Payment Card Market End-use Retail Transportation Healthcare Hospitality Others Biometric Payment Cards Market End-use Retail Transportation Healthcare Hospitality Government Others



Advanced Payment Cards Industry, By Region

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

MEA Kingdom of Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Insights

To endure the fierce competition, prominent market participants have formulated innovative concepts and ideas, improved their existing product lineup, and bolstered their profitability. The companies collaborated to leverage expertise and resources to fasten the launch and commercialization of the biometric payment cards. Partnerships often were focused on completing the pilot projects and the launch of new biometric payment cards with increased efficiency in usage and features.

Prominent Market Players

American Express Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard

Marqeta, Inc

Skrill USA, Inc.

Stripe, Inc.

Adyen

Wise Payments Limited

Valid Solucoes S.A.

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd

Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd

BTRS Holdings, Inc.

WEX, Inc

Thales Group

IDEMIA

Zwipe

CPI Card Group Inc

Paragon Group Limited

bio-idz

IDEX Biometrics ASA

BNP Paribas

Goldpac Fintech

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Visa Inc

Watchdata Co., Ltd

