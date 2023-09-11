The Look Ahead: Eyewear Market Research Update 2023-2030

Eyewear Industry | Forecast 2030

Eyewear Industry Data Book – Traditional Eyewear, Contact Lenses and Smart Glasses Market

The global Eyewear Industry cumulatively accounted for USD 171.1 billion in revenue in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 332.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s eyewear sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Contact Lenses Market Insights

The global contact lenses market size was estimated at USD 17.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing cases of refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism, are the major factors driving the demand for contact lenses globally. The growing aging population, which is prone to eye disease has created the demand for contact lenses. In May 2023, during Vision Health Month, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) emphasized the significance of vision health care, especially among the senior citizens of the country.

the global contact lenses market based onmaterial, design, application, distribution channel, usage, and region. The silicone hydrogel lens segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 88.0% in 2022 owing to increasing user preference as they offer a wide range of benefits, including greater comfort and flexibility than other lenses. They provide greater comfort and an optimum level of oxygen, ensuring that the lenses remain breathable throughout their wearing cycle. Silicone hydrogel lenses can be worn for longer periods with high comfort, which is beneficial for users who spend long hours of the day looking at a screen, are easily susceptible to dry eyes, and have active lifestyles.

Smart Glasses Market Insights

The global smart glasses market size was valued at USD 1,232 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for smart glasses is increasing due to their ability to perform complex computer powered tasks. Moreover, the rising trend of wearable technology coupled with increasing technological advancements is expected to fuel the growth of smart glasses market further. During the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the globe imposed stringent lockdown restrictions. This restrictions resulted in disruptions in supply chain and avaibility of raw materials, which let to shut down of manufacturing facilities. Due to difficulties in everyday operations and a loss of business continuity, the demand from end-use sectors decreased significantly.However, the market for smart glasses is projected to benefit from new developments in 5G technologies and a rising shift toward digitization in the forecast period.

the global smart glasses market based on type, glass tinting technology, operating system, application, connectivity, and region: The audio smart glasses segment registered for the largest revenue share of around 29% of the market in 2022. These audio smart glasses works as a substitute for earphones or headphones as they provide audio to the speakers attached to the glasses via cable running through the sunglasses’ steel hinges. Additionally, it produces crystal clear sound that goes straight into ears without any hinderances from outside, which is expected to drive the growth further.

Eyewear Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Traditional Eyewear Market, By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Retail

Others

Contact Lenses Market, By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Retail

Others

Smart Glasses Market, By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Retail

Others

Eyewear Industry, By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Sweden

APAC China Japan India South Korea Vietnam Singapore Australia

South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Egypt South Africa



Competitive Insights

The key players in the eyewear industry, such as Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; Carl Zeiss AG; NetEase, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; CooperVision; EssilorLuxottica; Alcon Vision LLC; Microsoft Corporation; Google LLC; and Amazon Inc. continuously seek various initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and new product launches. These vendors have significant eyewear industry expertise and a global strategic presence. This, in turn, has enabled these companies to defend their position in the market successfully.

Market Participants

Google LLC

Amzon Inc.

Microsoft Corportaion

Lenovo

Sony Corportaion

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

Carl Aeiss AG

CooperVision

Hoya Corportaion

