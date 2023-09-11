Blister Packaging Procurement, Sourcing Intelligence, Pricing Models and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Blister Packaging Procurement Intelligence

The blister packaging category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. North America accounts for the largest share of the category. Transformation in packaging solutions is driving the demand in the category. Rising concerns about product safety, technology innovation, and sustainability have changed the way manufacturers are producing packaging solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on producing blister packaging using eco-friendly plastics. For instance, in 2021, Amcor announced customer trials of its first recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging, AmSky, which is an alternative for PVC in blister packaging. AmSky reduces its carbon footprint by 70% compared to PVC.

This packaging solution is frequently employed for tamper-evident purposes as it offers a securely sealed and transparent container for products, enabling consumers to detect any signs of tampering or opening. It also presents a challenge for substituting the product with counterfeits or harmful substances without breaking the seal, thereby offering an extra level of safety for consumers.

Companies are continuously focusing on adopting several strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, expansions, and partnership agreements to increase consumer reach and sustain in the market.

In October 2022, Tekniflex announced the launch of its fully transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister package. The mid-barrier blister would consist of barrier PP lidding film and polyolefin blister film.

In March 2022, Astellas launched the first plant-based packaging to tackle climate change and reduce environmental impact. The company used bioplastic made from sugarcane that is carbon neutral to make blister packs.

The technique of cold-forming blister packaging involves the utilization of thin laminate film sheets that incorporate aluminum. To produce blister packs using cold forming, a stamp is usually employed by the blister machine to exert pressure on the sheets, shaping them into the desired form. This process allows the aluminum-infused film to stretch and maintain the molded shape once the stamp is no longer in contact. The cold-form packaging technique is frequently employed in pharmaceutical packaging due to the aluminum-based film’s ability to prevent moisture from penetrating the packaging.

Blister Packaging Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

Suppliers of raw materials, such as plastic films and foils, may have some leverage if they possess unique materials or have limited competition. However, there are usually multiple suppliers available, and switching costs for buyers are relatively low. This helps to balance the power between suppliers and manufacturers.

Forming film, lidding material, heat seal coating, and printing inks form the major raw material components of the category. They account for more than 60% of the total cost.

Most manufacturers offer customized packaging solutions depending on the requirements of the customers.

The category can be described as a mature category with several active suppliers and buyers. Long-term supplier-buyer relationships are recommended for better value creation.

List of Key Suppliers

Amcor plc

Westrock Company

Blisterpak Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast

Dow

Constantia Flexibles

UFlex Limited

ACG

