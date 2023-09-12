Exploring Market Trends: Heating Equipment Industry Insights

Heating Equipment Industry | Forecast 2030

Heating Equipment Industry Data Book – Heat Pump, Unitary Heaters, Warm Air Furnace and Space Heating Boilers Market

Grand View Research’s heating equipment industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.



Heating Equipment Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Heating Equipment Industry USD 119.7 billion in 2022

Heat Pump Market Size USD 81.6 billion in 2022, 9.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Warm Air Furnace Market Size USD 8.4 billion in 2022, 3.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Unitary Heaters Market Size USD 2.2 billion in 2022, 3.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Space Heating Boilers Market Size USD 27.4 billion in 2022, 3.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Access the Global Heating Equipment Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Heat Pump Market Growth & Trends

The global heat pump market size is anticipated to reach USD 166.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable government policies for energy-efficient solutions and lowered carbon footprint are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, consumer-driven demand for energy-efficient heat pumps to reduce energy consumption and lower operating expenses are expected to benefit the overall market over the forecast period.

The emergence of climate and energy as a political priority has spurred an increased interest in heating and energy efficiency gains to be realized within buildings. Increasing disposable income has led to the growing demand for technologically advanced equipment and comfortable housing solutions, which is further projected to boost the demand for heat pumps. These factors are expected to play a vital role in driving the market growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Heating Equipment Industry Data Book – Heat Pump, Unitary Heaters, Warm Air Furnace and Space Heating Boilers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Unitary Heaters Market Growth & Trends

The global unitary heaters market size is anticipated to reach USD 3,122.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing construction spending along with growing demand for highly energy-efficient heating solutions is projected to drive the demand for unitary heaters. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives such as rebates and incentives for the installation of highly energy-efficient unitary heaters are projected to have a positive impact on the market.

Unitary heaters are commonly utilized in the commercial sector to address the space heating needs of small complexes or rooms. Unitary heaters have a low starting cost and an easy installation procedure. These reasons are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years. For instance, Warren Technologies provides unitary electric heaters in various sizes, shapes, and configurations that can be field mounted in any brand of air conditioning system.

Warm Air Furnaces Market Growth & Trends

The global warm air furnaces market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing construction spending, as well as growing demand for highly energy-efficient heating solutions, are expected to drive demand for warm air furnaces across the globe. Furthermore, favorable government measures such as incentives for the installation of energy-efficient warm air furnaces are expected to benefit the market.

The U.S. construction activity increased by over 6% yearly in 2021 and 2022 after a 1.9% drop in 2020. The demand for single-family homes is the main factor driving the rapid residential construction. The strong demand for home remodeling and upgrading is still present because of increased discretionary household spending. A large portion of this growth will come from a significant rise in spending on residential building construction. The demand for warm air furnaces in the residential application segment is expected to be driven by the expanding residential sector in the U.S.

Go through the table of content of Heating Equipment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Space Heating Boilers Market Growth & Trends

The global space heating boilers market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid construction spending coupled with favorable government measures such as the installation of energy-efficient products are expected to benefit the space heating boiler market. For instance, the ENERGY STAR website states that through 2032, federal income tax credits for energy-efficient home upgrades would be offered under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Consumers may successfully migrate to a sustainable energy future by utilizing tax credits and any applicable subsidies, thereby driving market growth.

The primary energy consumption in the U.S. accounted for 16% of the primary energy consumed globally in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Despite having about 4% of the world’s population in 2021, the U.S. ranked 10th in the world for primary energy use per person. Due to the methods of sourcing, transportation, and potential for leaks that could increase methane emissions, the use of major energy sources such as natural gas and LP gas has raised environmental concerns. Thus, growing environmental concerns coupled with rising demand for energy-efficient products are expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the heating equipment market include Lennox International, Inc.; Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Carrier; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Danfoss; LG Electronics, Inc.; and Johnson Controls, Inc. The manufacturers of Heating Equipment adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, partnership & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter