Exploring Market Opportunities: Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment in 2023

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry | Forecast 2030

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book – Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Grand View Research’s water & wastewater treatment equipment industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry, USD 63.4 billion in 2022

Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size USD 12.3 billion in 2022, 3.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Secondary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size USD 23.3 billion in 2022, 4.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size USD 27.9 billion in 2022, 4.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Access the Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Primary Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global primary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness regarding water pollution and environmental degradation is anticipated to boost the demand for wastewater management plants, thereby augmenting the market growth.

The construction of new housing projects is predicted to increase quickly, and the number of people utilizing centralized sludge management systems is expected to rise. These factors are expected to boost the demand for primary water and wastewater treatment equipment. Additionally, it is anticipated that capacity expansion and the development of new production facilities will have a beneficial impact on market growth.

The demand for primary treatment for industrial discharge and waste is expected to be driven by the stringent regulations enforced by the national governments, along with rising awareness regarding water and sludge management. Governing authorities in various countries are funding R&D for water and wastewater treatment, which is expected to fuel market growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book – Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Secondary Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global secondary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2030, growing at 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary drivers of this market growth are rising water pollution levels in developing nations like Korea, India, China, Japan, and Malaysia, as well as rising concerns about water scarcity and the need for freshwater resources due to rapidly growing urbanization.

The demand for clean water is significantly increasing across the world owing to increasing agriculture and industrial activities. The clean water reservoirs are depleting fast due to the increasing water withdrawals from groundwater and surface water along with rising global warming. This is expected to lead to increased demand for secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment over the forecast period.

Global oil & gas production is likely to witness significant growth from non-OPEC countries and developing countries. Growing demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM) on account of the maturity of the conventional oil & gas resources market is expected to be a major driver triggering the growth of the secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment industry.

Go through the table of content of Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Tertiary Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global tertiary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 40.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is driven by factors such as rising urbanization, rapid population growth, the rising need for clean water resources, and the increasing frequency of waterborne diseases. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced technologies is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Tertiary treatment is used as the final cleaning step for water before it is reused, recycled, or discharged into the environment. The residual inorganic compounds and pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and parasites are eliminated during this procedure, making the water suitable for reuse.The market is expected to benefit from increasing demand for activated carbon for eliminating residual hazardous compounds in wastewater. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the industry in the coming years. For instance, in November 2020, Koch Separation Solutions acquired RELCO, which offers cutting-edge process technologies for the dairy and food & beverage industries. This strategy was intended to expand the company’s scope of capabilities in the dairy and food & beverage industries.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the water & wastewater treatment equipment market include Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Pentair plc; Ecolab Inc.; DuPont; Xylem, Inc.; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; Veolia Group; Aquatech International LLC; Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC; Evonik Industries AG; Lenntech B.V.; and Parkson Corporation. The manufacturers of water & wastewater treatment equipment adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, new product developments, partnership & joint ventures, distributor agreements, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter