Patient Monitoring Devices Industry To Grow Due To Rapid Advancements In At-Home Treatments For Chronic Diseases

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Insights

The global remote patient monitoring devices market size was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030. COVID-19 has caused a significant impact on the industry. The remote monitoring systems serve with improved chronic disease management including early warning signs and progress tracker, thus boosting its demand at a global level. Chronic conditions account for 90% of the healthcare costs in the U.S. annually. This can be prevented by timely assistance provided to patients using a remote monitoring system.

An increase in the geriatric population in both developed and developing nations is expected to propel the remote patient monitoring devices market. Currently, there are over 40 million people in the U.S. alone above 65 years and the number is expected to double by 2050. Japan provides potential growth opportunities to this market due to the presence of the highest geriatric population in the country. According to WHO, the percentage of the geriatric population is expected to reach 22.0% by 2050. Aging is considered the foremost risk factor for chronic conditions. Thus, the increasing geriatric population, which is at a higher risk of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and sleep disorders, is expected to boost the market growth.

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market Insights

The global vital sign monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. Constant innovation in products, increasing demand for home healthcare services, rising number of healthcare settings, primarily hospitals, and rising prevalence of chronic disorders are key drivers responsible for the lucrative growth of the industry. Vital signs monitoring devices have evolved over a short duration of time from individual devices measuring blood pressure (BP), pulse, and temperature to a combined all-in-one device. In addition, there has been an increasing number of innovations in this product category, which is fueling the growth of products in this category.

North America dominated the global industry in 2022 and accounted for the largest share of more than 41.3% of the overall revenue. The region is likely to expand further at a steady CAGR maintaining its leading position throughout the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, rising occurrences of interminable disorders, and developing interest in remote and wireless devices combined with streamlined coverage policies are the main considerations credited to its share. The region also has high awareness and access to healthcare services with strong reimbursement coverage for essential medical devices, thereby leading to high demand.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market insights

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing incidences of hypertension due to changing lifestyles are the key factor attributed to the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to estimates published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, around 1.28 billion people around the globe have hypertension, which is a major cause of premature death worldwide. The demand for BP monitors is very high on account of the growing geriatric population base and increasing risk of lifestyle-associated disorders among a wide population base due to the rising incidences of obesity & sedentary lifestyle.

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 39.60% in 2022 as it has a highly regulated & developed healthcare infrastructure. Increasing investments in the development of accurate and effective BP monitors is the key factor expected to contribute to the market growth of BP monitoring devices in the coming years. Moreover, new product launches along with technological advancements are further expected to fuel the industry’s growth. For instance, in February 2020, Hillrom announced the commercial launch of a new device, the Welch Allyn Spot Vital Signs 4400, which is an easy-to-use next-generation vital signs device used to improve hypertension detection in ambulatory & emergency department settings. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market Insights

The global multiparameter patient monitoring systems market size was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for early diagnosis and treatment of chronic illnesses, the growing need for real-time patient monitors in critical care units, utilizing data points for enhanced clinical decisions, and providing hospital-like care in home care settings. The growth trajectory faced a few obstacles during the covid-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, in March 2020, regulators & health authorities ordered all private clinics and ambulatory care centers to stop screening patients, except for emergency procedures, resulting in high revenue loss across the health sector. Despite such obstacles, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a positive effect on the multiparameter monitoring devices industry.

North America dominated the global market and accounted for 41.6% of the total share in 2022 owing to the higher healthcare expenditure, growing initiatives to offer advanced patient monitoring products, and private-public partnerships. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the launch of supportive reimbursement programs are vital factors governing the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. The growing aging population, increasing chronic disease burden, advancement in healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare digitization are anticipated to fuel regional market growth. For instance, more than 300 million people in China have chronic diseases. Additionally, China is the leading producer of low-cost electronic chips and products. Hence, it is projected to attract investors in China, thereby contributing to market growth.

Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry growth is directly associated with the rising investments by manufacturers in the development of cost-effective, innovative products, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The industry is marked by the presence of various industry players. The market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature.

Key players operating in the Patient Monitoring Devices industry are –

• Honeywell

• Telecare

• Roche

• Philips Healthcare

• Bosch

• Biotronik

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare

• Medtronic

• Masimo Corporation

• Smiths Medical