Lucintel Forecasts Linear LED Strip Fixture Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Linear LED Strip Fixture market is projected to reach an estimated $ 3.8 billion by 2028 from $2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing need for smart lighting solutions to reduce energy consumption along with increasing government restrictions on the usage of incandescent lighting and promote the adoption of linear LED strip fixtures.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Linear LED Strip Fixture market by color temperature (less than 3000 K, 3000 K-4000 K, above 4000 K-5000 K, and above 5000 K), mounting type (suspended, recessed, surface, and pendant), application (retail, hospitality, architectural, landscape and graphic arts, educational institutes, commercial office spaces, residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“Residential market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the Linear LED Strip Fixture market is segmented retail, hospitality, architectural, landscape and graphic arts, educational institutes, commercial office spaces, residential, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the residential market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing these application of lights as it require less energy, contain no mercury or other harmful elements and also helps in reducing carbon footprint while promoting sustainability.

“Within the Linear LED Strip Fixture market, the recessed segment is expected to witness the highest growth in mounting type.

Based on mounting type, the recessed segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it helps in providing indirect and diffused illumination while enhancing the visual comfort of the inhabitants.

“Asia pacific will dominate the Linear LED Strip Fixture market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development along with the rising environmental consciousness towards reduction of carbon emissions and adoption of sustainable practices in the region.

Major players of Linear LED Strip Fixture market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Acclaim Lighting, Acolyte LED, Acuity Brands Lighting, American Lighting, Cree Lighting, Ecosense, Elemental LED, Haichang Optotech, Hubbell, Insight Lighting, Kelvix, Signify Holding, Trilliant are among the major Linear LED Strip Fixture providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

