Lucintel Forecasts Next Generation 3D Display Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Next Generation 3D Display market is projected to reach an estimated $ 1.5 billion by 2028 from $0.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for multi-user display, increasing preference for 8K television, and rising trend of VR (virtual reality) in the gaming industries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in next generation 3D display market by product (3D holographic display, head mounted displays, static volume displays, stereoscopy, swept volume displays, and volumetric displays), technology (digital light processing rear-projection television, light emitting diode, organic light emitting diode, plasma display panel, and liquid crystal display), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others), and regions

“Head Mounted Display market is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the Next Generation 3D Display market is segmented into 3D holographic display, head mounted displays, static volume displays, stereoscopy, swept volume displays, and volumetric displays. Lucintel forecasts that the head mounted display market is expected to witness higher growth due to the increasing demand for this product in gaming industry to provide user with an enhanced gaming experience.

“Within the Next Generation 3D Display market, the consumer electronic segment is expected to witness higher growth in end use industry.

Based on end use industry, the consumer electronic segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing preference for holographic display in the electronic gadgets and growing acceptance of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) for binocular vision display and light field display applications.

“APAC will dominate the Next Generation 3D Display market in near future”

APAC is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of consumer electronic manufacturing hubs and growing adoption of next generation 3D display among expanding retailers in the region.

Major players of Next Generation 3D Display market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Alphabet, AU Optronics, Avegant, Continental, CREAL SA, FoVI3D, Holografika are among the major Next Generation 3D Display providers.

