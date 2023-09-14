Lucintel Forecasts RFID Tag for Livestock Management Market to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the RFID Tag for Livestock Management Market is projected to reach an estimated $ 2.16 billion by 2028 from $1.56 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising trend for automation in livestock management, increasing governmental support for farmers to use smart farming techniques for enhanced agricultural production, and growing concern towards animal health as well as welfare.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in RFID Tag for Livestock Management Market by product type (active and passive), distribution channel (manufacturer, distributor, service provider, and aftermarket), application (sheep, cows, poultry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“Cow is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the RFID tag for livestock management market is segmented into sheep, cows, poultry, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the cow is expected to remain the largest segment due to significantly growing demand for beef products and increasing use of this RFID technology for tracking, disease diagnosis and treatment, breeding management, and feeding schedules.

“Within the RFID tag for livestock management market, the passive segment is expected witness higher growth over the forecast period in product type.

Based on product type, the passive segment is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as these tags are affordable, compact, and durable and helps in tracking and identifying animals, smart agricultural techniques, and collecting livestock data in real-time.

“North America will dominate the RFID tag for livestock management market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive consumption of meat and dairy products, supportive investments towards livestock farming, and presence of key players in the region.

Major players of RFID tag for livestock management market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Alien Technology, Confidex, Smartrac, Atmel, HID Global, Impinj, Invengo Information Technology are among the major radiation-hardened electronic providers.

