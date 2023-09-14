Lucintel Forecasts Light Gauge Steel Framing Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Light Gauge Steel Framing market is projected to reach an estimated $43.1 billion by 2028 from $35.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising construction-related activities along with the execution of various housing schemes by government in the developing countries and increasing focus on innovation in the green construction materials.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Light Gauge Steel Framing market by type (skeleton steel framing, wall bearing steel framing, and long span steel framing), end use industry (commercial, residential, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Wall bearing steel framing market is expected to remain the higher growing segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the Light Gauge Steel Framing market is segmented into skeleton steel framing, wall bearing steel framing, and long spans steel framing. Lucintel forecasts that the wall bearing steel framing market is expected to increasing demand for robust structural solutions in the building and construction industry owing to its capability to withstand heavy loads and ensures stability of building walls.

“Within the light gauge steel framing market, the residential is remain the highest growing segment by end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for affordable and suitable housing solutions in the residential construction sector along with growing focus on energy efficiency and environment friendly construction projects in the residential market.

“Asia pacific will dominate the Light Gauge Steel Framing market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing construction activities of commercial and industrial buildings in this region along with huge public and private investments in the infrastructure evolution and construction of commercial spaces assembled in these countries.

Major players of Light Gauge Steel Framing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Tata BlueScope Steel, CEMCO, ClarkDietrich Building Systems, Hadley Group, Precision Walls, QSI Interiors, Metek, Intelligent Steel Solutions, Steel Frame Solutions, WARE Industries, Craco Manufacturing are among the major Light Gauge Steel Framing providers.

