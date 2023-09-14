Lucintel Forecasts Global EMI/RFI filter Market to Reach 1.31 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the EMI/RFI filter market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, and telecommunication applications. The global EMI/RFI filter market is expected to reach an estimated $1.31 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the emergence of miniaturized filters, continual growth of wireless communication network and IoT connectivity, and increasing application of these filters in USB hubs, AC adapters, and communication equipment to prevent electromagnetic interference-related device failure

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in EMI/RFI filter market by filter type (power line filters, signal line filters, and data line filters), application (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and others), end use industry (OEMs, system integrators, and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market,power line filter will remain the largest segment by type. Lucintel forecasts that power line filter will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it helps in reducing the noise emitted from power supply line and also safeguards digital circuits and meets EMI specific applications

Within this market,industrial is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the growing adoption of industrial automation and rising need for such filters in the industrial settings to prevent major electrical tragedies and line-down situations in order to boost productivity.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of major electronic marketplace, existence of key manufacturing units, and continuous expansion of industrial sectors in the region

Murata, Tusonix, Schaffner, TDK, NEC TOKIN, NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity, are the major suppliers in the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market.

