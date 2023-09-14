Flooring Sector: Market Insights

Flooring Industry | Forecast 2030

Flooring Industry Data Book – Ceramic Tiles, Resilient Flooring, Soft Covering Flooring, Wood & Laminate Flooring Market

Grand View Research’s flooring industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.



Flooring Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Flooring Industry USD 266.48 billion in 2022, 5.6% CAGR (2022-2030)

Ceramic Tiles Market Size USD 59,692.1 million in 2022, 5.2% CAGR (2022-2030)

Soft Covering Flooring Market Size USD 35,591 million in 2022, 4.8% CAGR (2022-2030)

Resilient Flooring Market Size USD 29,225.3 million in 2022, 6.1% CAGR (2022-2030)

Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Size USD 51,765.1 million in 2022, 6% CAGR (2022-2030)

Access the Global Flooring Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Ceramic Tiles Market Growth & Trends

The global ceramic tiles market is expected to reach USD 656.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Increasing demand for aesthetic improvement in the flooring and walling is anticipated to support the demand for ceramic tiles during the forecast period.

High production capacity coupled with a wide distribution network of prominent players is likely to fulfill the demand for construction applications across the globe. As a result, increasing new constructions for residential and non-residential buildings in major economies due to industrial development coupled with rapid urbanization are likely to create a scope for market growth.

Resilient Flooring Market Growth & Trends

The global resilient flooring market size is expected to reach USD 65.29 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 6.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for resilient floorings is predicted to escalate over the forecast period as a result of increased investments in the construction industry and rising demand for aesthetic building enhancements. Furthermore, the growing construction spending in the emerging Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific economies would further bolster the market growth.

The technological advancements in the industry have resulted in the production of stable cores along with resilient flooring products having scratch & scuff resistance and noise mitigation properties. In addition, major market players are focused on the development of new products having high aesthetic values and additional properties such as waterproof, indentation resistance, and other performance characteristics.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Flooring Industry Data Book – Ceramic Tiles, Resilient Flooring, Soft Covering Flooring, Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Soft Covering Flooring Market Growth & Trends

The global soft covering flooring market size is expected to reach USD 105.54 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increasing commercial construction activities coupled with commercial replacements in developing economies from Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to drive growth.

The primary raw material used for manufacturing soft covering flooring is the bulk continuous filament for yarn made of synthetic fibers including nylon, polyester, triexta, and polypropylene. The major manufacturers use 100% recycled nylon for the production of carpets and rugs with focus on reducing environmental footprint.

Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Growth & Trends

The global wood and laminate flooring market size is expected to reach USD 90.46 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Factors such as the natural look and feel offered by solid wood flooring coupled with the growing need for aesthetic improvements in the construction interiors is likely to augment the growth.

Solid wood flooring is commercially available in various wood species, patterns, and designs, thus is gaining traction in high-end construction applications. Engineered wood flooring is composed of multiple wood layers and can provide look and feel similar to solid wood floors. Durability, high-gloss and colored and textured finishes of laminate floors are some of the properties expected to drive the growth.

Go through the table of content of Flooring Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and strong market position through implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launch, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution network in the global as well as regional markets. Flooring material manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multi-national players are aiming to achieve business growth in regional market by mergers, acquisition and other strategic initiatives.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter