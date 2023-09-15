Flat Glass Market Research 2023: A Deep Dive into Trends

Flat Glass Industry | Forecast 2030

Coated Glass Market Growth & Trends

The global coated glass market size is expected to reach USD 71.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion of the solar industry supported by favorable government regulations is likely to contribute to the growth of the market. The solar industry across the globe is anticipated to witness significant growth, especially in terms of capacity. Factors such as the depletion of non-renewable resources, advancements in technology, government regulations, reductions in the cost of solar installations, and the growing electricity demand are propelling an increase in solar capacities. These factors are expected to play a key role in the penetration of coated glass in the solar industry over the forecast period.

China is estimated to be a key market for coated glass at a global level. China was the largest construction industry in the Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2021. The industry is expected to keep growing due to affordable housing and social infrastructure. China is the key consuming country for coated glass and its advanced infrastructural developments have taken the usage of the products to the next level. The European construction industry is projected to attract significant demand over the coming years. As per the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the U.K. is predicted to be the largest construction market in Europe, and it is anticipated to pass Germany by 2030. Investments in mega projects through government and private funding are likely to fuel industry growth. For example, in 2022, the construction of headquarters of the booking.com, one of the largest urban projects in Western Europe. This is a positive sign for the coated glass industry in Europe.

Home Appliances Glass Market Growth & Trends

The global home appliances glass market size is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for products such as microwaves, cooking appliances, and refrigerators owing to improvements in living standards, rising need for comfort, and inclination towards working remotely is likely to assist the market growth.

Tempered, laminated, low-E, and ceramic are a few types of glass, which find application in home appliances, of which ceramic glass is extensively used in electric gas stoves and cooktops. It is a suitable choice owing to its properties such as thermal shock resistance and higher strength compared to tempered glass.

Fire-resistant Glass Market Growth & Trends

The global fire-resistant glass market size is expected to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Rising emphasis on improving the fire safety standards owing to increasing instances of fire accidents and the growing development of innovative infrastructure is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period.

Fire-resistant glass is produced for bearing heat and holding high temperatures, as a result, they provide a barrier against smoke, fire, and extreme heat. It is used in various applications like doors, windows, partition walls, and stairways, in numerous end-use industries including building & construction, marine, automotive, aerospace, and others. The rising product consumption in the building & construction industry owing to an increasing number of fire incidents and the imposition of strict norms & regulations for the incorporation of fire-resistant materials in construction activities will support market growth.

Automotive Glass Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Growing emphasis on electric vehicles and new norms such as BS VI in India which would bring Indian motor vehicle regulations into alignment with European Union regulations are anticipated to drive the automotive glass production across the forecast period.

Despite the decline in automotive production in 2018 and 2019, the market is expected to witness growth on account of the rise in production of commercial vehicles and increasing product demand from the aftermarket. The increasing number of vehicles on the road, along with growing accidents, drives the need for repair, maintenance, and replacement, which would subsequently drive the demand for glass.

Glass Facade Market Growth & Trends

The global glass facade market size is expected to reach USD 92.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is attributable to the rising penetration of glass as a construction material owing to benefits such as aesthetics, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency.

The principal front of a building facing a street or open space is known as facade. Different types of glass such as tempered, laminated, and insulated are used in the exterior facade of both residential and non-residential buildings. Increasing investments in construction activities are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is segmented into tempered, insulated, laminated, and others. Insulated is anticipated to dominate the global market across the forecast period. IGUs are extensively preferred in green buildings as it minimizes ecological footprint and is made from multiple glass panes, which reduces the heat transfer.

Competitive Insights

The flat glass market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of several major players. AGC, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, and Central Glass Co., Ltd. are among the major manufacturers of glass in the world. The sustained growth in demand for flat glass in architecture, automotive, and solar applications is prompting key players to expand their target markets and global footprint.

