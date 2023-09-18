Consumer Behavior in the Movies and Video Market Landscape

Movies and Video Industry | Forecast 2030

Movies and Video Industry Data Book – Video Production and Video Streaming Market

The movies and video industry was estimated at 159.43 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s movies and video industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.



Video Production Market Insights

The increasing demand for immersive video content and individualization is one of the key developments in the video production market. Video production companies focus on creating highly customized films that appeal to specific target audiences and employ data-driven insights to create experiences as customers want content that speaks to their interests and beliefs. Additionally, immersive video formats like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are receiving more attention because they give viewers engaging and participatory experiences. Video production firms are using modern technology and innovative narrative strategies to generate captivating, personalized, and immersive video content are some of the trends that are fueling the market growth.

The increasing demand for digital platforms and social media has led to significant growth in the demand for video content. A growing number of individuals, firms, and organizations are noticing the importance of video as an interesting and effective medium for communication purposes. Additionally, the widespread use of social media users and the adoption of smartphones are increasing significantly, and the high-quality cameras and features have increased the number of people who can create videos. Vlogging, short-video content creation, and live streaming are some forms of mobile video production that have grown drastically in popularity as video production can be created easily and are convenient, fast, and affordable.

Video Streaming Market Insights

The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 89.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030. Innovations such as blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are used to improve video quality. AI is playing an essential role in editing, cinematography, voice-overs, scriptwriting, and several other aspects of video production and upload. These innovations are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the market. Many video streaming service providers use AI to enhance video content quality. These channels have recently become much more popular than mainstream media outlets like YouTube and Netflix. In May 2016, AI technology was implemented by Netflix to create a superior personalized experience for its subscribed consumers. This AI-empowered system automatically accomplished several machine learning pipelines, which offered shows/movies/program recommendations. Moreover, the market expansion is predicted to be fueled by the quick uptake of mobile phones due to the rising popularity of social media platforms and other digital channels for branding and marketing.

the global video streaming market based on streaming type, solution, platform, service, revenue model, deployment type, user, and region: The live streaming segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, with around 62.06% market share. The increased demand for digital media devices and the accessibility of quicker internet to view media content remotely are associated with the market growth. Other elements that enhance live video streaming include the utilization of a lot of content, ad-free content, mobile viewing, analytics tracking, and a huge potential audience.

Movies and Video Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Video Production Market, By Genre

Action & Adventure

Thriller & Horror

Fantasy & Science Fiction

Drama

Documentaries

Others

Video Production Market, By End-Use

Enterprise

Consumer

Video Streaming Market, By Genre

Action & Adventure

Thriller & Horror

Fantasy & Science Fiction

Drama

Documentaries

Others

Video Streaming Market, By End-Use

Enterprise

Consumer

Movies and Video Industry By Region

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

MEA Kingdom of Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Competitive Insights

The market players employ several organic and inorganic development tactics, including introducing new products, updating existing products, partnerships, corporate expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. For instance, in April 2023, intoPIX SA partnered with Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd to include JPEG XS technology enters its PTZ and studio cameras. Through this partnership, Panasonic Connect proactively shifted to JPEG XS technology by implementing into the intoPIX TicoXS IP cores and enabling their camera line-up to natively interact with live production processes that meet SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX standards.

