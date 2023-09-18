Metal Cans Industry Is Expected To Grow Due To Increasing Use For Packaging Food & Beverage Products

Metal cans industry data book covers aluminum cans, beverage cans, food cans, 2- piece cans market.

The economic value generated by the Metal Cans Industry was estimated at approximately USD 61.7 billion in 2021. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of metal can products, distribution & supply, and application of the product in the end use industry.

Grand View Research’s Metal Cans industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Aluminum Cans Market Insights

The global aluminum cans market size was estimated at USD 45.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing awareness about the sustainability benefits associated with aluminum packaging coupled with easy recycling at infinite times without losing quality and less energy consumption is the major factor driving the market growth. According to the Metal Packaging Europe and European Aluminum, the recycling rate of aluminum beverage cans in the European Union including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland was 73% in 2020.

Furthermore, as per the proposed new draft for a Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation of the EU, aluminum cans meet the highest recyclability performance grade of 95%. Additionally, it allows varied customization including closure type, size, quality, and logo printing as per the requirement of end users also one of the major factors supporting the growth. These are some of the major factors supporting the growth and demand for aluminum cans in the global market. Therefore, the aluminum cans are expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period in contrast with steel cans.

Food Cans Market insights

The global food cans market size was estimated at USD 16.09 billion in 2021and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for processed and ready to eat foods including canned foods have been high in demand owing to their longer shelf life and convenience in usage. Convenience food includes a variety of products like frozen vegetables, soups, meat, and fruits. The cans holds properties such as strength, recyclability, rustproof, protection against oxygen and light weight properties that protects the contents very efficiently by maintaining nutritional value, flavor, and aroma of the food product. Therefore, the canned food doesn’t require specific temperatures for storage yet offers longer shelf life.

The increasingly busier lifestyles are resulting in an increased reliance on packaged food & beverages, which, in turn, is favoring the growth of the food can seamer market as packaged food products are majorly packed in cans. Furthermore, several U.S. states including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon, and Vermont have banned the retail use of single-use plastics to curb plastic pollution. Such regulations on single-use plastic packaging are likely to benefit the growth of alternative packaging solutions such as aluminum, glass, and paper cans in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to benefit the food can seamer market.

Beverage Cans Market Insights

The global beverage cans market size was estimated at USD 37.4 million in 2021and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing consumption of beverages such as carbonated soft drinks, beer, and cider. Additionally, the increasing ban on plastic products owing to sustainability concerns is likely to drive demand for alternative packaging solutions, benefitting the growth of the market. The superior physical properties of metal over its alternatives include the high malleability of aluminum and steel, easy labeling and printing on the metal surface, and design innovations that appeal to the young population. These benefits associated with the beverage cans for the manufacturers and end users are supporting the growth of the market. Thus the manufacturers are designing solutions that are meeting the requirements of consumers.

North America dominated the market in terms of both volume and value in 2022 and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. In terms of volume, the region accounted for a share of 35.8% in 2022 and is estimated to dominate the market in 2030 with a volume share of 35.1%. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have made progressive commitments to reduce the use of plastic by introducing campaigns such as The Clean Seas. Such types of initiatives are projected to support the growth of the regional market over the forecast timeframe from 2023 to 2030.

The U.S. accounted for the maximum revenue share of 83.6% in 2021 and the country is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The U.S. market has witnessed continuous product innovations for metal beverage cans with major companies such as Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., and Envases Group operating their manufacturing plants and distribution centers in the country.

2- Piece Cans Market Insights

The global 2- piece cans market size was estimated at USD 16.09 billion in 2021and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2022 to 2030. 2-piece cans include and 2- Piece Draw Redraw (DRD), 2- Piece Drawn and Ironed (DWI) types. The laminated flat tinplate undergoes stamping of the circular disc, thus forming a shallow cup by drawing through a circular die, and then the cup is re-drawn on a second or third die to produce a can body of desired shape and size. The cans are manufactured using the aforementioned process termed DRD cans. Furthermore, DWI cans are made from a metal coil sheet, which is drawn into a cup shape and then wall-ironed into a can shape with several stages of wall ironing.

The 2- piece drawn and ironed (DWI) cans are leading the market with a maximum revenue share as of 2022 and the segment is also projected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of the segment is also anticipated to be the fastest with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. Companies including Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad provide 2-Piece DWI Steel Cans for the protective packaging of processed food, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Thus, the use of these cans in a variety of applications is supporting the dominance and growth.

Metal Cans Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The metal cans market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small-sized and medium-sized players. Metal Cans manufacturers are also making strategic efforts to expand their production capacities and geographical footprints along with the increase in the profit share in the global market. Metals cans market players are also focusing on sustainable packaging solutions and their reuse or recycling owing to the increasing rules and regulations by the respective government for suppressing the use of plastic packaging.

Key players operating in the metal cans industry are –

• Amcor Ltd

• Ardagh Packaging Group Plc.

• Bail Corporation

• BWAY Corporation

• CPMC Holdings Ltd.

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Kian Joo Group

• Rexam Plc.

• Siligan Containers Corporation

• Sonoco Phoenix Inc.