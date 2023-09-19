Community Day at RubyConf 2023 Highlights Connection, Collaboration & Mentorship

PASADENA, CA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ruby Central, Inc. announced a completely reimagined format for RubyConf 2023. The 23rd annual Ruby Conference, taking place in San Diego, California, will kick off with Community Day, which is replacing one day of talks. Instead, registrants will attend workshops, collaborate with one another and take advantage of opportunities to meet open source maintainers, including the chance to pair with core teams; Ruby, JRuby, Truffle Ruby, Bundler/RubyGems and more.

“Many of us have #RubyFriends from conferences, but in our day-to-day work, we work in silos,” said Allison McMillan, Co-chair, RubyConf 2023 “This year we wanted to create even more space to build connections that persist beyond these three days. Community Day will provide opportunities to talk about projects you’re working on, plan future collaborations or maybe even get involved in a project you never thought you would.”

“This is a great chance for Ruby developers from all over the world to meet the amazing and hardworking people who make the software which they depend on every day,” said Adarsh Pandit, Executive Director, Ruby Central.

RubyConf2023 will be held from Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15 at the Town and Country Resort. In addition to Community Day, the conference will also include talks that focus on building tech and interpersonal skills, and career growth. Other official events include live podcast recordings, a 5k run, bike tours and more.

To learn more about RubyConf 2023, including pricing and registration, visit https://rubyconf.org.

###

About Ruby Central

Ruby Central is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the Ruby programming language and a welcoming and diverse worldwide Ruby community. We create spaces and events, online and offline, for the community to come together to connect, engage, and educate each other, including RubyConf, the world’s largest and longest-running gathering of Ruby enthusiasts, practitioners, and companies. We also provide a support ecosystem for Ruby development to thrive by operating services and maintaining software for the good of the community. To learn more, visit https://rubycentral.org/