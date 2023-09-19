Golden Millets Launches 100% Naturally Grown Millets Online

New Delhi, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Golden Millets, a leading manufacturer and supplier of organic millets, today announced the launch of its online store. The new store offers a wide variety of millets, including jowar, bajra, ragi, and foxtail millet, all of which are 100% naturally grown.

The millets are grown on the company’s own farms in India, using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality millets, and the new online store makes it easier than ever to purchase them.

In addition to the wide variety of millets, the online store also offers a variety of other products, including millet flour, millet snacks, and millet Rice. The company is also planning to add new products to the store in the future.

About Golden Millets

Golden Millets is a leading provider of 100% naturally grown millets. The company offers a variety of millet products, including flour, flakes, and pasta. Golden Millets is committed to educating consumers about millet and its health benefits.

Call to action:

Visit the Golden Millets online store today to learn more about its products and to place an order.

Address and Contact Details

Golden Millets

Shop No: – C-379, Opposite Aggarwal handloom,

Shiksha Bharti road, sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075

Contact: +917048900661

Email ID: Info@goldenmillets.com