New State-of-the-Art Technology Enhances Dental Care in Garland, Texas Practice

Garland, TX, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Campbell Crossing Dentistry, a trusted name in dental care in Garland, Texas, is proud to announce the integration of cutting-edge technology that will elevate the patient experience and improve the quality of dental services offered. This technological advancement underscores the practice’s commitment to providing the highest standards of dental care to the local community.

The state-of-the-art technology recently introduced at Campbell Crossing Dentistry includes advanced diagnostic tools, digital imaging systems, and treatment equipment designed to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and overall comfort of dental procedures.

“We are excited to introduce this innovative technology to our practice, as it represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier dental care to our patients in Garland,” said Dr. Thomas A. Reed, the lead dentist at Campbell Crossing Dentistry.

Key highlights of the new technology include:

Digital X-Rays: Campbell Crossing Dentistry now utilizes digital radiography, which reduces radiation exposure significantly while providing clearer and more detailed images for more accurate diagnoses. Intraoral Cameras: These small, high-definition cameras allow dentists to show patients real-time images of their oral health, enhancing patient understanding and involvement in treatment decisions. Telescopic Loupes: We use telescopic loupes, to increase the visibility and precision of our dentists’ examinations. The added clarity ensures that our dentist can provide the most accurate care to our patients at Campbell Crossing Dentistry.

Surgical microscopes, also known as telescopic loupes, enhance our vision during dental examinations and procedures so that we can detect the small details of your teeth and mouth that might otherwise go unnoticed and provide an appropriate treatment.

Galileo Panoramic X-Ray Machine: At every visit to Campbell Crossing Dentistry, we aim to provide patients with advanced dental care, which includes using the Galileo panoramic X-ray machine. This advanced imaging system uses low levels of radiation, has an increased range of visibility and high-quality, efficient imaging for a better diagnosis. Laser Dentistry: Laser technology is now available for a range of dental procedures, including gum disease treatment, cavity preparation, and soft tissue surgery, ensuring minimally invasive and efficient treatments.

With these technological advancements, Campbell Crossing Dentistry aims to streamline procedures, reduce treatment times, and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes. Patients can expect a more comfortable and personalized dental experience, with access to the latest innovations in dental care.

The introduction of this advanced technology aligns with Campbell Crossing Dentistry’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the dental industry and delivering the best possible care to the Garland community.

Patients, both new and existing, are encouraged to schedule appointments to experience the benefits of the state-of-the-art technology first-hand.

For more information about Campbell Crossing Dentistry and its range of dental services enhanced by the latest technology, please visit – www.treeddental.com or contact +1 (469) 625-0507.

About Campbell Crossing Dentistry:

Campbell Crossing Dentistry is a leading dental practice in Garland, Texas, dedicated to providing comprehensive dental care in a patient-focused environment. With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to innovation, the practice offers a wide range of dental services to ensure the oral health and well-being of its patients.

