Promoting Peace and Tolerance in the Face of Hate, The Scientology Information Center Announces its Second National Good Neighbor Day Event

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, September 30th, the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater will host a special reception for the community in honor of National Good Neighbor Day. The reception will include music and light refreshments from 3-5pm.

This year, National Good Neighbor Day takes on new significance as just this month residents across six Florida counties, including Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Orange and Brevard have reported that unidentified persons have been flyering their neighborhoods with messages of white supremacy, anti-Semitism and hate during the night. The pattern in each area is the same, with about 100 weighted, white plastic bags containing the hateful material being thrown from a car window onto neighbors’ driveways. No one has been caught or penalized so far.

“Today, there are increasing examples of division in our communities,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, manager of the Scientology Information Center and host for the upcoming event. “It is for this reason it is even more important to come together with our neighbors and promote peace and tolerance during this National Good Neighbor Day.”

According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, National Good Neighbor Day on September 28th creates an opportunity for neighbors to get to know each other better stating “It is a blessing to have a good neighbor, but it is even a greater thing to BE a good neighbor and by working together, good neighbors can develop lifelong friendships.”

“Being a good neighbor also follows one of the precepts from the book The Way to Happiness, ‘Try to treat others as you would like to be treated,’” adds Ms. Skjelset. The Way to Happiness is a non-religious, non-political moral code based on common sense written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard. Complimentary copies of the booklet will be available for all guests who attend.

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street. To learn more about this facility or to find out about upcoming events please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org

