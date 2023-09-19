Revolutionary TMJ Treatment Now Available at Herald Family Dentistry in Fort Thomas, KY

Fort Thomas, KY, USA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Herald Family Dentistry is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking TMJ treatment program at our state-of-the-art dental practice. Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMJ) affects millions of people, causing pain and discomfort that can significantly impact daily life. With our innovative approach, we aim to provide relief and improve the quality of life for our patients.

TMJ disorders can cause jaw pain, headaches, difficulty chewing, and other debilitating symptoms. Our new treatment program incorporates cutting-edge techniques and technologies, customized to each patient’s unique needs, ensuring effective and lasting results.

Dr. Michael Herald, the lead dentist at Herald Family Dentistry, expressed her excitement about the new treatment program. “At Herald Family Dentistry, we are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients. Our TMJ treatment program represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the well-being of our community.”

Our team of highly skilled dentists and specialists has undergone extensive training in TMJ diagnosis and treatment. We employ a comprehensive approach that includes advanced diagnostics, non-invasive therapies, and patient education. This holistic method aims to address the root causes of TMJ disorders, leading to long-term relief and improved overall oral health.

For more information about Herald Family Dentistry’s TMJ treatment program or to schedule an appointment, please contact us at (555) (859) 781-0221.