Hybrid Shifting Acquires Pikkol, India’s first- AI based technology enabled B2C moving brand

Bangalore, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Hybrid Shifting Solution India Pvt. Ltd., (Hybrid Shifting) which recently secured the first investment of US$ 2.5 million from Transworld International, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pikkol, India’s first- AI based technology enabled moving brand. Within a span of 8 years, Pikkol has become India’s most innovative tech-enabled B2C moving brand having assisted in moving over 1,00,000 customers. This strategic acquisition allows Hybrid Shifting to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to technology, extensive partner network across 100 cities in India and the loyal customer base of Pikkol. The entire staff of Pikkol, including the leadership, without any layoffs, will continue to stay focused on further developing the technology and its product offerings for better customer experience.

Pikkol, founded and led by Deepu Chandran, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, is deeply committed in providing a hassle-free, transparent and happy moving experience with limited human interventions. Recognized as one of India’s top 50 hottest start-ups in 2017, Pikkol boasts being the country’s first platform to offer instant quotes through an advanced algorithm, eliminating the need for a pre-move physical survey. With an impressive track record of 80 % customer retention and having successfully executed more than 1,00,000 moves, Pikkol has earned a stellar 4.1 Google review rating.

Rahul Pillai, Founder, and CEO of Hybrid Shifting said, “By adopting Pikkol’s direct-to-consumer model and app-based technology, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers in an industry moving towards employee reimbursement.”

Hybrid Shifting, powered by Transworld International’s strategic investment and FIDI FAIM accreditation, along with the acquisition of Pikkol’s tech-enabled innovations, becomes the one and only company in India to have a tech enabled solution for B2B and B2C business at different price points with a strong commitment towards quality, transparency, trust and sustainability.

Deepu Chandran, Founder and CEO of Pikkol and RedNile Innovations Pvt Ltd. said, “Hybrid Shifting, backed by the exceptional leadership of Rahul Pillai and Transworld International’s infrastructure brings tremendous growth, scale, and an international platform. With this collaboration, our customers can now choose between a white glove service and a no frill service without compromising on the quality and commitment. This divestment and partnership is in line with our strategic vision to let us concentrate on logistics services for our clients as Pikkol continues to deliver exceptional customer service in relocation“

About Hybrid Shifting Solutions India Pvt. Ltd: Hybrid Shifting was conceptualized to change the way moving solutions have been offered across multiple geographies. The objective of setting up the venture was to bring accountability, transparency by offering value for money to every B2C and B2B customer with the extensive use of technology which has been highly uncommon in the packing and moving industry. The company with its multiple brands will offer customers options basis their requirements with the help of innovative solutions in the process, packaging, transportation, partner engagement ensuring long-term customer relationships. Hybrid Shifting offers a comprehensive range of moving services, storage solutions, efficient records and data management, 3PL services and expert industrial and commercial packing solutions. www.hybridshifting.com

About Pikkol: Pikkol, conceived as the brainchild of a group of enterprising young men in April 2015, operates as a move manager service platform where customers can search for a tailor-made solution for their relocation needs. Founded and managed by IIM alumni, Pikkol’s mission is to make every move happening in India a hassle-free #happymoving experience to bring in customer delight. https://pikkol.com

About Transworld International: Transworld International Group is a 25 years old FIDI FAIM plus certified conglomerate with over 500 plus skilled resources across India, headquartered in Bangalore. Tracing its origins back to 1999, Transworld Group has established its reputation as a single-stop logistics solutions provider of Packing, Moving, Relocation, Warehousing, Records & Data Management, Construction of logistics parks and 3 PL services to corporates and individuals alike. Transworld has evolved from being a single-service operation with just a handful of employees to a leading multi-business enterprise. www.transworldintl.com

