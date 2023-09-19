Get Direct Journey to the Medical Center with Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — All patients want at the time of medical emergency is the delivery of care, a safety-compliant journey, and a risk-free relocation experience until they get shifted to the healthcare facility of their specific choice. For catering to the urgent evacuation needs of the patients Angel Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that has all the necessary and essential medical supplies to contribute to the safety and comfort of the patients while transferring them to the desired healthcare facility. We provide air medical transport for critically ill and injured patients both domestically and internationally so that they receive the best treatment at their choice of medical center.

Our dedicated case coordinators and employees strive to fulfill the mission and policies of our company each day, providing care to the patients, offering quick responses, being available 24/7 and never causing any discomfort while shifting the ailing individuals. We value the core values of being a non-fraudulent medical transport company and never ask for any extra money for the booking of our services. With utmost transparency, we at Air Ambulance from Kolkata make sure our service is delivered in an effective manner and we never ask for any extra charges for the booking process.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is Known for Offering Risk-Free Traveling Experience

Journey via Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati can be as smooth and comforting as possible due to the presence of an intensive care unit inside the ambulance carrier that can end up making the journey complication-free. We utilize our expertise in making the evacuation mission trouble-free and for that, we are offering end-to-end support of advanced medical facilities that are considered effective and beneficial for the patients.

At an event, we at Air Ambulance in Guwahati received a request for shifting a patient with intestinal complication and for that, we resourced all the essential medical equipment inside the air ambulance that could have made the evacuation process comfort-filled. We also had a medical team that was experienced in handling the medical complications occurring on the way to reaching the healthcare center. With the presence of an oxygen cylinder inside the air ambulance we made it easier for the patient to cover longer distances safely and didn’t allow any breach at the time of relocating the ailing individual.