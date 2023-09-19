ECO Commercial Cleaning Secures Cleaning Services Contract with Leading Australian Retail Chain

Brisbane, Australia, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — ECO Commercial Cleaning, a trusted name in eco-friendly cleaning, has secured a significant contract to deliver cleaning services for a major Australian retail giant. This partnership underscores ECO Commercial Cleaning’s commitment to sustainability while providing top-notch cleaning solutions for prominent retail establishments.

ECO Commercial Cleaning has achieved a significant milestone by securing a coveted contract to deliver cleaning services to a major Australian retail chain. As a leading provider of environmentally friendly cleaning solutions, ECO Commercial Cleaning is renowned for maintaining exceptionally high cleaning standards while adhering to eco-conscious practices. The company exclusively employs earth-friendly chemicals and commercial-grade equipment, ensuring effective cleaning with minimal environmental impact. Additionally, all cleaning staff undergo rigorous training, not only in cleaning techniques but also in safety protocols, guaranteeing a safe and sustainable approach to their services. This contract underscores ECO Commercial Cleaning’s commitment to excellence in commercial cleaning with a green conscience.

Discover a comprehensive range of commercial cleaning services provided by ECO Commercial Cleaning, catering to various sectors such as offices, shopping centres, restaurants, and schools. What sets them apart is their unwavering commitment to round-the-clock availability, ensuring that your cleaning needs are met anytime, day or night. With a strong focus on excellence and reliability, ECO Commercial Cleaning has established itself as a trusted and preferred choice for businesses seeking top-quality cleaning services. By choosing ECO Commercial Cleaning, you can expect a consistently clean and inviting environment for your establishment, which can significantly enhance the overall experience for your customers and employees.

About the Company:

ECO Commercial Cleaning stands at the forefront of the eco-friendly cleaning services sector, catering to a wide range of sectors, including businesses, factories, banks, retail stores, educational institutions, childcare facilities, and healthcare facilities. They are renowned for their top-tier cleaning services, utilising only commercial-grade equipment and environmentally friendly cleaning agents. Each member of their cleaning team undergoes comprehensive training in cleaning procedures and safety protocols. The company takes immense pride in its unwavering commitment to providing consistently outstanding customer service.

Contact Details:

Contact Number: 1300 134 264

Email id: info@ecocc.com.au