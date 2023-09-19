Dunn Orthodontics Launches Specialized Adult Orthodontic Services for a Healthier, Confident Smile

Roseville, CA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Dunn Orthodontics proudly announces the launch of our specialized Adult Orthodontic Services, a tailored approach to orthodontic care designed to meet the unique needs of adults seeking a healthier and more confident smile.

Orthodontic treatment isn’t just for children and teenagers. As adults increasingly recognize the importance of oral health and a confident smile, Dunn Orthodontics is at the forefront, offering specialized services that cater specifically to adult patients.

Key Features of Our Specialized Adult Orthodontic Services:

Discreet Treatment Options: We understand that adult patients often prefer a more discreet orthodontic experience. Our specialized services include options such as Invisalign, clear braces, and lingual braces, which are virtually invisible and fit seamlessly into adult lifestyles.

Customized Treatment Plans: No two adult orthodontic cases are alike. Our experienced orthodontists create personalized treatment plans that consider your specific dental needs, goals, and timelines, ensuring efficient and effective results.

Treatment for Age-Related Issues: Our Adult Orthodontic Services address common age-related orthodontic concerns, including misaligned bites, tooth crowding, and gum health, to help improve overall oral health and comfort.

TMJ and Sleep Apnea Solutions: Dunn Orthodontics specializes in providing solutions for adults dealing with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders and sleep apnea-related issues, helping to alleviate discomfort and improve sleep quality.

Experienced Care: Our orthodontic team has a proven track record of successfully treating adult patients, combining expertise with the latest advancements in orthodontics to ensure optimal results.

“We’re excited to introduce our specialized Adult Orthodontic Services to the community,” said Dr. Marc Dunn at Dunn Orthodontics. “We recognize that adults have unique concerns and goals when it comes to orthodontic treatment, and our team is dedicated to providing the tailored care and solutions they need.”

Investing in your smile is an investment in your confidence and well-being. Whether you’re seeking orthodontic treatment for cosmetic reasons or addressing age-related dental issues, Dunn Orthodontics is here to support your journey toward a healthier, more confident smile.

To learn more about our specialized Adult Orthodontic Services or to schedule a consultation, please contact Barbara at +1 (916) 809-8987.

About Dunn Orthodontics:

Dunn Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice dedicated to providing exceptional orthodontic care to patients of all ages. With a commitment to personalized treatment plans and a focus on the unique needs of adult patients, we help our patients achieve healthier, more confident smiles. Learn more about us at www.dunnortho.com.

