Acorn Named Official Learning Partner for USRowing: A Partnership for Excellence

VANCOUVER, Canada, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Acorn PLMS (Performance Learning Management System), the pioneering AI-powered platform redefining corporate learning, is proud to announce it has been selected as the official learning partner for USRowing, the national governing body for the sport in the United States. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of excellence in learning and performance development.

Blake Proberts, Co-Founder and CEO of Acorn, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with USRowing as their official learning partner. Acorn’s mission is to revolutionize the way organizations learn and perform, and USRowing’s commitment to excellence and community alignment makes them the perfect partner. We share a vision of fostering growth, cultivating expertise, and developing champions, both on and off the water.”

Acorn PLMS is a dynamic platform that leverages AI to synchronize learning experiences with business performance. It offers a transformative approach to corporate learning, guiding individuals through a step-by-step journey to master the specific capabilities essential to their roles, ultimately accelerating organizational performance. Acorn seamlessly captures and facilitates knowledge transfer between employees, creating a culture of learning in the flow of work. By presenting contextual learning opportunities and linking them to performance outcomes, Acorn equips individuals to excel in ways that drive tangible results.

Amanda Kraus, CEO of USRowing, commented on the partnership, saying, “Our collaboration with Acorn will play a crucial role in our sport’s future. With Acorn’s innovative approach to learning and performance we can empower athletes, coaches, and our member organizations with the theoretical and practical knowledge, resources, and skills for achieving their goals, from growing our sport at the grassroots level to achieving Olympic and Paralympic success.”

USRowing’s mission is to steward, strengthen and grow American rowing by championing performance and igniting new passion for the sport. With over 75,000 individuals and 1,300 organizations within its membership, USRowing serves and promotes the sport of rowing across all levels of competition – from juniors and collegians to masters and recreational rowers – as part of its long-term vision to advance the sport’s legacy by extending its transformative rewards to all.

This partnership between Acorn and USRowing signifies a shared commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence. It underscores the importance of holistic learning and development in achieving remarkable outcomes, both within organizations and on the global stage of competitive sports.

Acorn PLMS, headquartered at 375 Water Street, Vancouver, BC, is poised to support USRowing’s development of tomorrow’s champions by providing a cutting-edge platform for learning and performance excellence.

About Acorn PLMS: Acorn PLMS (Performance Learning Management System) is an AI-powered platform that transforms corporate learning by synchronizing it with business performance. Acorn guides individuals to master role-specific capabilities, captures knowledge transfer, and promotes a culture of learning in the flow of work. It enables organizations to identify and develop desired capabilities, promoting internal growth and enhancing retention. Acorn addresses the issue of multiple LMSs, providing one PLMS for various user cases.

About USRowing: USRowing is a nonprofit membership organization recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee as the national governing body for the sport of rowing in the United States. USRowing selects, trains, and manages teams representing the U.S. in international competition. With over 75,000 members and 1,300 organizations, USRowing serves the rowing community across all levels of competition, fostering excellence and developing champions.