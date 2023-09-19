Aira Euro Automation Launch Knife Edge Gate Valve

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Aira Euro Automation, a renowned player in the industrial valve manufacturing sector, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by introducing the state-of-the-art Knife Edge Gate Valve. This cutting-edge valve represents a significant leap forward in flow control technology, catering to the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

Key Features of Aira’s Pneumatic Knife Edge Gate Valve:

Off-Centric Design with Accurate Seating: The off-centric design ensures precise sealing and minimizes wear on the valve seat, guaranteeing long-lasting performance and a tight shut-off.

Triple Gland Sealing: Valve incorporates triple gland sealing technology to prevent any leakage, even in the most challenging operating conditions.

Versatile Seating Options: Choose from a variety of seating materials including VITON, NBR, PTFE, and H-EDPM to suit Clients specific application needs.

Easily Replaceable Seal Kit: Maintenance is made easy with a seal kit that can be effortlessly replaced, reducing downtime and operational costs.

Multiple Actuation Options:

Cylinder Operated: Ideal for high-pressure applications, ensuring swift and precise valve operation. Hand Wheel Operated: Allows for manual control when needed, providing flexibility in operation. Gear Operated: Offers mechanical advantage for precise positioning and control. Electric Actuator Operated: Automation-friendly option for remote and efficient control.

Metal-to-Metal Sealing: For applications demanding robust and durable sealing, Aira’s valve offers a metal-to-metal option, ensuring a tight and secure closure.

Deflection Cone: The deflection cone inside the valve prevents material buildup and ensures smooth flow, reducing the risk of clogs and blockages.

Knife Edge Design: The knife edge gate valve features a unique design with a sharp-edged gate that slices through even the toughest of materials, ensuring a tight seal and minimal wear and tear over time.

Pneumatic Actuation: It is equipped with a pneumatic actuator, allowing for precise and quick valve operation. This automation enhances control and reduces manual labor.

Bidirectional Sealing: The valve is engineered for bidirectional sealing, making it suitable for both flow directions, eliminating the need for specific installation orientations.

Corrosion Resistance: Constructed from high-quality materials, it offers excellent corrosion resistance, ensuring a long service life even in harsh industrial environments.

Low Maintenance: With minimal moving parts and robust construction, the Aira’s Euro Pneumatic Knife Edge Gate Valve requires minimal maintenance, reducing downtime and operational costs.

Versatile Applications: It is ideal for various industries, including mining, chemical processing, pulp and paper, wastewater treatment, and more.

Customization: Aira’s Euro can provide customization options to meet specific application requirements, including different sizes, materials, and actuator choices.

About Aira’s Euro:

At Aira’s Euro, we take pride in presenting our top-of-the-line Pneumatic Knife Edge Gate Valve, designed to meet the most demanding industrial requirements. Our valve is engineered with precision and packed with a range of features to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

Pneumatic Knife Edge Gate Valve

Choose Aira’s Euro for precision, durability, and innovation in flow control solutions. Contact us today to learn more about our Pneumatic Knife Edge Gate Valve and how it can benefit your operations.

