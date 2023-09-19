Crypto Dream Night: Coldlar Ultra Leads the Future of Hardware Wallets

Singapore, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Crypto Dream Night event concluded flawlessly at Overeasy in Singapore, with a mesmerizing drone performance and NFT airdrop that elevated the on-site atmosphere to its peak.

Crypto Dream Night aimed to share the latest technological trends and profound insights in the WEB3 industry while offering attendees a unique drone show and the opportunity to claim NFT airdrops.

As a gold sponsor at this Web3 gala, Coldlar delivered an impressive presentation to enthusiastic participants, showcasing its latest product, the Ultra hardware wallet. This series of hardware wallets not only boasts triple-layer security features but also introduces support for the BNB Smart Chain and the POLYGON network. It offers the functions of receiving and forwarding NFT collections, and accesses ETH DAPP functions, making it a leading hardware wallet in the industry. Currently, it securely stores over 200 mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Dream Night drew to a close in a warm and friendly atmosphere, illuminating the future and innovation of the WEB3 industry.