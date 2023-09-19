TMV Capital and Aurachain: Achieving Rapid Digital Transformation Together

Zurich, Switzerland, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Aurachain, the leading digital process platform, is excited to announce its successful partnership with TMV Capital, a fast-growing corporate group operating in the fields of investment, wood processing, logistics and online business development. Demonstrating the speed of Aurachain’s platform, TMV Capital launched their first three process applications, relevant for business, only two months after training completed.

From the onset of the engagement, the successful efforts were fully reliant on the ability of the TMV Capital users to engage in co-design sessions for their processes, thereby expediating their time to market and reducing the reliance on professional development teams.

Swift Progress, Impressive Results

TMV Capital’s achievement of designing and deploying these applications showcases the speed and flexibility of the Aurachain platform. TMV Capital is demonstrating how leveraging disruptive technology and adopting a new approach to development can achieve results in a fraction of the time associated with traditional approaches.