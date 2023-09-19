Montgomery County Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 with Series of Environmental Festivals

Wheaton, MD, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Wheaton Urban District, the Wheaton Arts & Entertainment District and the Montgomery County Office of Community Partners will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th with a month-long series of environmental festivals celebrating the Hispanic community. The first event, on Sept. 15, will have the theme of “Preparing Your Garden for Winter.”

The environmental festivals will take place every Friday from Sept.15th through Oct. 13th at the Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Wheaton from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The events will highlight environmental themes each week with exhibitors, local artisans, demonstrations and discussions, music and giveaways. Each Friday, the festivities will begin with a DJ and happy hour, culminating with outstanding live performances featuring local performers and bands on the main stage through the TGIF Encore concert series.

“During Hispanic Heritage Month, Montgomery County celebrates the rich contributions of the Hispanic community in shaping our culture, diversity and future,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “Our County Government is committed to ensuring all people are represented in the work we are doing every day to clean our air, land and water. The pressing environmental challenges before us require us to come together. As we honor our past and work toward a sustainable future, remember that our actions today will define the world we leave for generations to come.”

The scheduled environmental events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month will include:

Preparing Your Garden for Winter – Sept. 15

Emergency Preparedness – Sept. 22

Energy Conservation – Sept. 29

Recycling at Home – Oct. 6

Be Part of the Solution – Oct.13

“In Montgomery County, environmental equity is fundamental in all of the work we do here at DEP,” said Director of the Department of Environmental Protection Jon Monger. “As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the community’s vibrant culture, let us also rally behind the cause of environmental equity, ensuring progress and inclusivity for generations to come.”

Since 1968, the federal government has recognized Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrated across the United States. The start of the month, Sept. 15, is significant, as several Latin American countries celebrate their independence from Spain on this day. Among those countries are Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile, which celebrate their independence on September 16th and 18th.

To learn more about the County’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, including a complete schedule of events and how to participate, visit https://mygreenmontgomery.org/2023/celebrating-hispanic-heritage-month-celebrando-el-mes-de-la-herencia-hispana/.

