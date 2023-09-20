To Shift a Patient to a Distant Location Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna can be the Best Solution

Patna, India, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Patients who need to get shifted to a medical facility that is located away from their residing place would require a fast track and on-time ambulance support, and an air ambulance suits the punctual medical evacuation needs of the patients effectively. Angel Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance Service in Patna that manages the delivery of a hospital-like environment inside the air ambulance so that patients can travel without experiencing any trauma. Our experienced and certified flight coordinators can be effective in coordinating the medical transfer for the patient with utmost smoothness from start to end of the journey.

Our skilled providers utilize specialized charter air ambulances, staffed by experienced medical and aviation professionals to ensure the safety and comfort of the patients during transit. The primary goal of our team is to speed up the transfer process and shift the ailing patients to the appropriate medical center of their choice without causing any fatalities on the way. Our best-in-line medical equipment inside Air Ambulance from Patna includes cardiac monitors, oxygen cylinders, transport ventilators, and other necessary tools to keep the patients at rest and complete the evacuation mission without any discomfort.

Choosing Angel Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi for Relocation can be Advantageous for the Patients

We at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi offer a well-coordinated medical transportation operation that involves a series of detailed procedures that can end up making the journey risk-free and safe for the patients. When a request for the transfer of the patient is initiated, our skilled team immediately mobilizes an air ambulance with an intensive care unit, medical and aviation team, and necessary facilities to ensure the evacuation mission gets delivered on time.

It so happened that once our team at Air Ambulance in Ranchi was shifting a woman who was pregnant but had some complications due to which she was referred to a medical facility in a Metropolitan city. The journey was going well when the patient started experiencing contractions and cried out for help. Our expert medical team followed with the case and offered the necessary medication but it seemed the baby was about to get delivered. They managed the entire process efficiently and delivered the baby in the air ambulance while in transit without causing any complication to the mother or the child and the rest of the journey was completed safely.