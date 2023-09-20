Lucintel Forecasts Global Embedded Systems In Automobile Market to Reach $11.53 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of embedded systems in the global automobile market looks promising with opportunities in the infotainment telematic, body electronic, powertrain chassis control, and safety security markets. The embedded systems in the global automobile market is expected to reach an estimated $11.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automation technology, increasing consumer consciousness towards vehicle safety and rising strict government-imposed safety regulations across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in embedded systems in automobiles to 2030 by product (passenger vehicle, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicle), by type (hardware and software), by components (sensors, microcontroller, transceivers, and memory devices) and by application (infotainment telematics, body electronics, powertrain chassis control, and safety security), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)in this market, passenger vehicle, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicle are the major segments of embedded systems in automobile market by product. Lucintel forecasts that passenger vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, infotainment telematics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, Continental, Delphi Technologies, Texas instruments, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Infineon Technologies are the major suppliers of embedded systems in the global automobile market.

